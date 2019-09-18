He said the government cannot compensate people sitting on its land.

Mr Natembeya's remarks were on the backdrop of many demands by residents of Itare and Chemusus since the government initiated projects there.

By BAYA SAMUEL

More by this Author

The government has warned people who coalesce around government-owned projects and issue conditions and ultimatums for the implementation.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said this noting that Kenyans seek compensation as soon as they get wind of government projects in their areas.

“Others go to the extent of threatening to block the projects, insisting that they must be considered for jobs or compensation. This is getting out of hand and has affected many government projects," he said.

"We shall be arresting such people and charging them in court for obstructing the government from undertaking its projects."

INCESSANT DEMANDS

Mr Natembeya's remarks were on the backdrop of many demands by residents of Itare and Chemusus since the government initiated projects there.

Advertisement

In Chemusus, the people say the water they must benefit fromt he water project before anybody else does.

In Itare, some of those displaced by the construction of the Sh31 billion dam have been camping near the project asking the government to compensate them.

GOVT LAND

Mr Natembeya said the government cannot compensate people sitting on its land.

“This is a game played by Kenyans near government projects. We cannot watch as these scenarios play out," he said.