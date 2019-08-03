alexa Mourners gather for funeral of Governor Joyce Laboso - Daily Nation
Mourners gather for funeral of Governor Joyce Laboso

Saturday August 3 2019

Joyce Laboso

A funeral service for Joyce Laboso was held at St Augustine Kandege Secondary School in Fort Ternan. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

CAROLINE WAFULA
By CAROLINE WAFULA
VICTOR RABALLA
By VICTOR RABALLA
Mourners gathered in Koru, Kisumu Saturday to say goodbye to Dr Joyce Laboso, who was one of the three female governors in the country.

A funeral service held at St Augustine Kandege Secondary School in Fort Ternan kicked off at 9.45am.

The Bomet County boss died earlier this week of cancer.

Her body arrived at her matrimonial home on Friday evening for an overnight stay.

Various leaders, among them President Uhuru Kenyatta his deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Minister Raila Odinga are expected to attend the funeral.