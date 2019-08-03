By CAROLINE WAFULA

By VICTOR RABALLA

Mourners gathered in Koru, Kisumu Saturday to say goodbye to Dr Joyce Laboso, who was one of the three female governors in the country.

A funeral service held at St Augustine Kandege Secondary School in Fort Ternan kicked off at 9.45am.

The Bomet County boss died earlier this week of cancer.

Her body arrived at her matrimonial home on Friday evening for an overnight stay.