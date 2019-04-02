By SAM KIPLAGAT

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal was Tuesday slapped with the highest ever cash bail, after denying charges of corruption charges before a Nairobi court.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti set the new bar by ordering Mr Lenolkulal to deposit in court cash bail of Sh100 million. The court gave the Samburu County boss an option of depositing a bond of Sh150 million plus one surety of the same amount.

In addition to the bail terms, Mr Ogoti directed Mr Lenolkulal not to access the Samburu County government offices in Maralal, pending the hearing and determination of an application to be filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The DPP through senior assistant DPP Alexander Muteti pleaded with the court to bar Mr Lenolkulal from accessing his offices for 24 months. He said a bigger number of county workers will be witnesses in the trial but the governor can execute his duties from elsewhere.

The application was opposed by Mr Paul Nyamodi, who represented the governor saying the DPP should make a formal application and give them time to respond. The court said in the ruling that before the application is filed formally and determined, Mr Lenolkulal should keep off his offices.

Mr Lenolkulal denied four counts including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office and conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public property.

The court heard that the county government has been trading with a company known as Oryx Service Station, associated with Mr Lenolkulal. The petrol station has allegedly been supplying fuel to the county between 2013 and 2019.