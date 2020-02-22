Mr Lekalkuli said apart from Oryx Service Station, the county procured fuel services from two other stations in Maralal town and Baragoi in Samburu North in a competitive process.

By PAUL LETIWA

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal and 10 other accused persons did not conspire to steal public funds, a Nairobi court was told on Friday.

During the cross examination, head of Samburu Treasury Joseph Lekalkuli said he was not aware of any scheme by the 11 accused persons to steal from the county funds.

“I don’t know of any plot by the accused persons to steal public property in Samburu County,” Mr Lekalkuli told Judge Thomas Nzioki.

CONFLICT OF INTEREST

The governor, who is accused of conflict of interest by trading with the county government through Oryx Service Station for the supply of fuel amounting to Sh87.6m said when he was elected as Samburu governor, he transferred the proprietorship of the Service Station to prevent any issues of conflict of interest that may arise.

“I shall not direct or take part of any procurement of any of the petroleum products in Oryx Service Station and I shall not, after a procurement contract has been entered into, take part in any decision relating to the procurement or contract,” he said in Declaration of Interest letter dated April 5, 2013.

During the cross examination, which took two hours, Mr Lekalkuli said apart from Oryx Service Station, the county procured fuel services from two other stations in Maralal town and Baragoi in Samburu North in a competitive process.

Mr Lekalkuli, who is the first of 43 State witnesses lined up by prosecution to testify against the second-term governor, also said as county head of treasury, he was not influenced by Mr Lenolkulal or any of the other 10 accused to approve any payment voucher.

10 SUSPECTS

Last year, the governor and 10 suspects were arrested in connection to fuel-supply scandal in which Oryx Service Station, which the DPP alleged to be owned by the county chief, was given a tender to supply the county government against the law.