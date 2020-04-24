By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

The Council of Governors (CoG) has opposed the National Treasury's proposal to cut allocations to counties by Sh46 billion.

CoG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) said on Friday that the move was in bad faith and meant to cripple operations in counties.

Mr Oparanya said governors would meet in Nairobi on Tuesday to discuss the proposed amendments to the County Allocation of Revenue Bill and make a stand.

"It is now clear that the national government does not appreciate the role counties are playing in the campaign to contain the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

"It is so frustrating when counties make many sacrifices to support efforts by the national government but end up being denied funds, yet our revenue streams have been hit badly by the pandemic."

He spoke at the Kakamega County headquarters after a meeting with members of Parliament and county representatives.

Advertisement

DISRUPTION

Mr Oparanya further said it was unfair for the national government to come up with decisions that disrupt service delivery in counties.

He cited Kakamega, saying it had been forced to revise its revenue target from Sh2.4 billion to Sh1.6 billion, following the decision to close open air markets, a key source of revenue for devolved units.

"We have been forced to suspend the implementation of key projects we had budgeted for to focus on the pandemic but our contribution is not being appreciated by the national government," Mr Oparanya said.

He addressed the press flanked by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, County Commissioner Pauline Dola, Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda and several MPs from the county.

UNITED FRONT

Senator Malala said he would lobby his colleagues in the Senate to reject the proposed amendment to the bill.

He asked health workers in Kakamega, who issued a strike notice, to allow dialogue amid the resolution of their grievances.