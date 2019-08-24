Several governors on Saturday launched the 2019 National Census in their counties.

In Kakamega, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya assembled his family for the exercise at his home in Emabole village in Butere.

The exercise, which is expected to be done on the night of August 24 and 25, is expected to end on August 31.

Census officials launch the exercise at Governor James Ongwae's residence in Maili Mbili in Kisii on August 24, 2019. PHOTO | RUTH MBULA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Kisii County, Governor James Ongwae was counted in his Maili Mbili home on Saturday.

Police officers and enumerators prepare to begin the 2019 national census in Nyeri Town on August 24, 2019. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

In Nyeri Governor Kahiga Mutahi launched the exercise at his residence in Ring Road Estate, Nyeri Town.

Enumerators collect data from Nyeri Governor Kahiga Mutahi at his residence in Ring Road Estate, Nyeri Town on August 24, 2019. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Most entertainment joints remained closed as census officials prepared for the start if the exercise.

Police patrol in Homa Bay town ahead of the kick off of 2019 census. PHOTO | GEORGE ODIWUOR | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Homa Bay town, police officers patrolled to checks if bars had closed for the exercise.

In Mombasa, County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said they would deploy more police officers in crime-prone areas like of Nyali, Kisauni and Likoni.

He said that at least 4,293 enumerators had been enlisted to conduct the exercise.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru also launched the exercise at her Kagio residence in the county.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru being enlisted by census enumerators at her Kagio residence on August 24, 2019. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Nakuru County, enumerators visited Nakuru Level Five Hospital to count patients and hospital staff.