Governors launch 2019 census
Saturday August 24 2019
Several governors on Saturday launched the 2019 National Census in their counties.
In Kakamega, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya assembled his family for the exercise at his home in Emabole village in Butere.
The exercise, which is expected to be done on the night of August 24 and 25, is expected to end on August 31.
In Kisii County, Governor James Ongwae was counted in his Maili Mbili home on Saturday.
In Nyeri Governor Kahiga Mutahi launched the exercise at his residence in Ring Road Estate, Nyeri Town.
Most entertainment joints remained closed as census officials prepared for the start if the exercise.
In Homa Bay town, police officers patrolled to checks if bars had closed for the exercise.
In Mombasa, County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said they would deploy more police officers in crime-prone areas like of Nyali, Kisauni and Likoni.
He said that at least 4,293 enumerators had been enlisted to conduct the exercise.
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru also launched the exercise at her Kagio residence in the county.
In Nakuru County, enumerators visited Nakuru Level Five Hospital to count patients and hospital staff.