With minimal regulation and control, boda boda groupings have become a law unto themselves.

NCRC, a unit under the office of the Attorney-General, visited 24 of Kenya’s 47 counties to collect data and establish the security challenges in the boda boda transport industry.

DAVID MWERE

The government now wants the mandate of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) expanded to help bring sanity and order in the boda boda sector.

A report by the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC) tabled in the National Assembly by leader of majority Aden Duale on Wednesday last week wants NTSA to work with the national police and county governments to weed out rogue and criminal riders from the sector.

This comes amid government’s bid to require mandatory training for boda boda riders.

In addition, the government wants riders to have licences, certificates of good conduct, helmets and reflector jackets before being allowed on the roads.

Helmets and reflector jackets for pillion passengers are also a must for their own safety.

CRIME

The proposals, which also entail registering, regulating, monitoring and governing the industry, must be adopted by the MPs first before they are implemented through a legislative framework.

The lack of regulatory structure in the sector has been blamed for the upsurge of criminal elements.

The survey was predicated on the increasing popularity of motorcycles as a cheap, fast and convenient means of transport among rural and urban dwellers.

LYNCH MOBS

But there are concerns the sector has been infiltrated by muggers and other criminal elements, who use motorcycles to cause all manner of grief to the public.

With minimal regulation and control, boda boda groupings have become lynch mobs and break traffic law with impunity.

“NTSA in conjunction with the police should carry out compliance and regular inspections, crackdown on riders who violate traffic rules,” the report signed by Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki says.

Other than the criminal elements, also targeted include those operating without insurance cover, overloading, speeding, operating unregistered motorbikes, riders without licenses as well as riding under the influence of alcohol.

A concern for the industry is the domination of the industry by youth between 26 and 33. Many of the riders, 97.4 percent, are men.

“The national police should undertake intelligence-led policing in gathering information and profiling criminal or rogue operators and upscale patrols and enforce public safety regulations like wearing helmets, reflector jackets and carrying only one passenger,” the report reads.

OPERATION ZONES

It also wants NTSA to collaborate with the County Transport Safety Committees (CTSC) to designate specific zones for operations for the boda bodas in counties.

It seeks to establish a database for all the operators in the country through mandatory registration, refresher training and testing.

Weak regulations offers great incentives for criminals to thrive as was the case in the matatu industry where notorious criminal gangs like Mungiki, Baghdad Boys among others, reigned supreme.

The move prevalent crimes committed by riders, include causing death by dangerous driving, general stealing, breaching of public order and creating disturbance, assault, robbery and robbery with violence, the report notes.

Others are riding under the influence of alcohol, usage of drugs, handling and trafficking of dangerous drugs, kidnapping and abduction, bribery, defilement and rape.

Smuggling of goods across borders and theft of motor vehicles also featured.