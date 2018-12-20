By SAMWEL OWINO

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has directed all Cabinet Secretaries to go on vacation from Friday up to January 7, 2019.

In a circular, Mr Kinyua pointed out that this will allow the ministers to spend time with their loved ones.

SENIOR OFFICERS

“In the spirit of allowing you to celebrate Christmas with family and friends, it has been decided that you can take [the] Christmas [break] from December 21, 2018 to January 7, 2019,” reads part of the circular.

For work to carry on smoothly, the CSs were directed to put a senior officer in charge for the period.

Mr Kinyua said these officers should be conversant with the operations of the particular ministries.

“Before you proceed on recess, forward the name, designation, office telephone and mobile number of the duty officer to my office,” Mr Kinyua told the ministers.

Early in December, Speaker Justin Muturi suspended National Assembly operations for the 349 members to spend the holidays with their constituents.

The Public Accounts and Public Investments committees will resume their sessions on January 28 while the others will return on February 4.

The break will give parliamentary staff an opportunity to take their annual leave and begin preparations for the next session, the third of the 12th parliament following the August 8, 2017 general election.