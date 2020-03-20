14-seater matatus to have eight passengers at a time, 25-seaters to carry 15, Buses whose sitting capacity is 30 and above to have 60 percent sitting capacity. This rule applies to SGR and the commuter trains.

All social places including bars and nightclubs should be closed at 7.30pm until further notice.

Employers ordered to ensure social distancing is adhered to at work places. Companies will be held responsible if anything happens in their premises.

Nairobi city markets including Gikomba and Kenyatta will be cleaned and fumigated starting Saturday March 21, 2020. All traders ordered to stay at home.

Supermarkets to limit number of shoppers in their premises. Owners encouraged to open for 24 hours as government will give security where required.