Govt to establish Coast Guard to patrol Lake Victoria

The government will deploy the Coast Guard to secure sections of Lake Victoria in a bid to stem insecurity facing local fishermen.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the government will tackle all security challenges to restore confidence among the fisherfolk and locals in Nyanza region.

Among the steps the government intends to undertake is to establish a Coast Guard to protect fishermen from constant harassment from Ugandan and Tanzanian security officials.

Dr Matiang’i said the government plans to establish a patrol base in Homa Bay County. For a long time, fishermen from the region have complained of harassment by authorities from the neighbouring nations.

Fishermen from Homa Bay, Siaya, Busia and Migori counties have in the past claimed that their catch and boats were being seized by armed officers from Uganda and Tanzania.

PATROL BASE

Dr Matiang’i said alleged harassment of Kenyan fishermen would be now be a thing of the past.

"The Coast Guard will patrol the entire lake to guard fishermen from harm," he said when he opened the sub-county offices at Rachuonyo East in Homa Bay County on Sunday.

The CS said establishment of the Coast Guard was a directive from President Uhuru Kenyatta after he heard their complaints, adding that a team of officers will be in Homa Bay within the next two weeks to identify a suitable location where the Coast Guard will be established.

"The base should have been operating by now however, we had a problem finding land. We could not make an agreement with the county government," he said.

Dr Matiang’i urged the county government to accord his ministry the necessary support.

POLICE POST

The leaders who accompanied him include Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang', Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara.

During his visit, Dr Matiang’i opened Othoro police post, which was built using money from the Kabondo Kasipul National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

He said the police post would enhance security in Rachuonyo East, as they await additional policemen.

"The governments will also equip the station with furniture. Additional furniture will be purchased for the sub-county offices," he said.

DEVELOPMENT

The CS also promised that more chiefs and their assistants will be deployed to newly-created administrative boundaries.

Ms Wanga and Mr Kajwang' appealed to the state to hasten the establishment of a post at Lake Victoria to ease transportation between East African countries.