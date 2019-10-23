In Kakamega, EACC recovered six plots belonging to the county government totalling to Sh41 million.

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered land and assets worth Sh1.69 billion in Western ad Nyanza regions, Nation has learnt.

The assets recovered through court proceedings and out-of-court settlements include parcels of land belonging to Kenya Railways Corporation, public utilities, the Judiciary and county governments. They had been grabbed by prominent individuals.

Western region EACC office recovered 11 parcels belonging to the Kenya Railways in Kisumu County totalling to Sh454 million.

The parcels include Kisumu Municipality Block 7/509 measuring 0.14 hectares, which was irregularly allocated on February 12, 2001 to opposition leader Raila Odinga’s elder brother Oburu Oginga.

According to EACC Western regional officer George OIRA, they also successful got back two grabbed parcels of land worth Sh830 million belonging to the Judiciary in Kisumu.

In Kakamega, EACC recovered six plots belonging to the county government totalling to Sh41 million.