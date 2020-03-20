Guard linked to UoN student murder out on bail

By JOSEPH WANGUI

The University of Nairobi guard linked to the murder of a student has been released on Sh1 million cash bail or bond of similar amount.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot on Friday ruled that investigating officer Phillip Bett did not convince the court that the suspect is a threat to the case.

Corporal Phillip Bett filed an application seeking to hold Mr Spencer Kipkorir Kosgey for more five days. Mr Kosgey, a Lavington Security supervisor, was arrested on March 11.

Mr Kosgey was also directed to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations office in Kilimani, Nairobi, daily.

According to court documents, he was among the security guards who arrested the student, Elisha Otieno, on March 4 to take him to Central Police Station.

But the student was found dumped at Central Park with severe wounds that caused his death.

"The personnel from Lavington Security Company who are yet to record their statements are supervisees of the suspect; thus, he has influence over them," he said, adding that if released he will interfere with the case.

Corporal Bett added that police are yet to trace two University of Nairobi students who witnessed the murder two weeks ago, following the closure of learning institutions nationwide due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I'm yet to record statements from two witnesses, whose safety is yet to be secured. Due to closure of the university, accessing the witnesses has been a challenge," Corporal Bett said.

Mr Kosgey's lawyer, Ham Langat, questioned why police are delaying the investigations. Students rioted early in the month over the murder.

"Police investigating the matter have not indicated why they have not concluded investigations. In the interest of justice and fairness, the suspect should be discharged having complied with custodial orders," Mr Langat said.