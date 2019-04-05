By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A security guard, who had accused Supreme Court Judge Mohammed Ibrahim of threatening him with a firearm, has withdrawn the claim.

Ronald Ayiera Nyoro withdrew the claim in a letter to Gigiri Division Criminal Investigation Officer.

He said he has since reconciled with Justice Ibrahim.

The security guard from Rans Security and the director of the company had recorded a complaint at the Spring Valley Police Station two weeks ago, alleging that the judge lost his temper during a disagreement and brandished a gun before chasing him away.

The matter was filed under OB number 03/21/3/2019 by Mr Ronald Ayiera, the owner and director of Rans Security Services, and Mr Charles Onguso, a guard at the company.

Police confirmed that the matter had been reported to them, but refused to disclose any details.

“This is something that happened in someone’s house, but people are running around causing journalists to swarm me with questions, yet we don’t know if it is true yet,” Mr Richard Muguai, the Gigiri OCPD, told the Nation. “Once we know exactly what happened, we will call you and let you know.”

However, Rans Security Services lawyer Kennedy Nyambega said Mr Ibrahim had phoned the company’s director around midnight demanding that the guard assigned to his house be changed immediately. Mr Ibrahim sounded furious, he added.

“The director had to wake up and look for another guard, whom he took to the house.” They arrived around 4am, Mr Nyambega said.

“By the time the two got there, the judge was very angry. During the shouting, he whipped out a pistol and chased them away.”

Justice Ibrahim agreed that there was a disagreement, but denied brandishing a gun at anyone.

“I don’t even have a firearm licence, and neither do I own a gun,” he told the Nation. “I believe that it’s out of that exchange that the supervisor thought I was threatening him and went to file a report with the police. I have no reason at all to threaten a watchman. I have no gun and I have never had one.”

But Mr Nyambega disputed Justice Ibrahim’s version of happenings, saying, his client would not rush to a police station at night without a valid reason.

“Someone cannot be mad to record a statement at 4am. These are security guards and they know what a gun looks like. Ask the judge if his house was under any private security at night, and if not, why?” he said.