Guards’ union trains members on new law

Private security officers will complement the police hence being given tools of trade such as guns will not be an issue.

Those that fail to be registered will be deemed to be illegal and face prosecution.

After training, all service providers are expected to undergo vetting before being registered under the Private Security Regulatory Authority.

Official says move is meant to familiarise all service providers with the Act

By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author

A security guards’ union has started a countrywide training drive on the new Private Security (General) Regulations Act 2019.

Kenya National Private Security Workers Union Secretary-General Isaac Andabwa said the move aims to acquaint individual and corporate private security service providers with the law.

After training, all service providers are expected to undergo vetting before being registered under the Private Security Regulatory Authority. Those that fail to be registered will be deemed to be illegal and face prosecution.

“We should not politicise the Act so as to enforce it effectively. Private security officers will complement the police hence being given tools of trade such as guns will not be an issue,” Mr Andabwa said.

Speaking in Mombasa where he met hundreds of private security officers and operators, Mr Andabwa urged them to comply with the new guidelines to avoid deregistration.

He said the new law allows guards to operate rapid response vehicles in line with the government plan to recall police officers from cash-in-transit operations and provision of security to very important persons.

“We’ve six months to ensure security officers get required training depending on department,” he said, adding, owners should ensure they meet the minimum wage requirements.

“I want to inform the public that not all security officers will be given guns as tools of trade; this will only happen to those who will be trained to provide security to sensitive areas such as banks,” Mr Andabwa said.

A mental test is a must for those who will handle guns. The power of guards to search and arrest will reduce petty crimes.

Search and arrest

“We’ll complement the police,” he said and warned guards to ensure they search and arrest people in a dignified manner without infringing on their rights.

The law that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i gazetted on July 5 is set to bring professionalism to the sector and enhance guards’ pay.

A night guard in Nairobi, Mombasa or Kisumu is expected to earn a minimum of Sh27,993 and Sh25,641 for a day guard.