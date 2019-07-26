The decision by the DPP comes at a time when Mr Waititu has filed an application at the High Court seeking to stop his prosecution.

Also to be arrested are Charles Chege, and Beth Wangeci, who are both directors, Testimony Enterprises Ltd.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Friday ordered the arrest and prosecution of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu over alleged irregular award of tenders worth over half a billion shillings.

Others are Mr Waititu's wife Ms Susan Wangari Ndungu (director, Bienvenue Delta Hotel), Lucas Wahinya (chief officer roads, Kiambu County), and evaluation committee members Zakary Njenga Mbugua, Joyce Musyoka, Simon Kabocho, Anselm Gachukia and Samuel Muigai.

CORRUPTION

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had been investigating allegations of irregular procurement of a tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads to bituminous surface in Kiambu County, awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd at Sh588,198,328 during the financial year 2017/2018.

It is alleged that the directors of M/s Testimony Enterprises were close associates of the governor, and that a total of Sh147,274,055 has already been paid to the company.

The firm was also awarded several other contracts amounting to over Sh74 million. Once the funds were paid from Kiambu County Government, a total of Sh25,624,500 was remitted to entities associated with the governor.

“Having independently reviewed the evidence in the inquiry file and the report, I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to sustain charges against the suspects,” DPP Noordin Haji in a statement Friday.

The charges to be preferred include conflict of interest, abuse of office, wilful failure to comply with the law on procurement, engaging in fraudulent practices, fraudulent acquisition of property, and money laundering.

STOP PROSECUTION

The decision by the DPP comes at a time when Mr Waititu has filed an application at the High Court seeking to stop his prosecution.

The governor has contested the constitutionality of the manner the investigations against him had been conducted.

He argues that he has a right to privacy which includes the right not to have his person, home or property searched or any of his possession seized.

He also feels he is entitled to have information in relation to his family or private affairs not to be unnecessarily revealed.

The governor has not been informed of the investigations being conducted against him and, has not been given the opportunity to respond.

“The anti-corruption court irrationality and unreasonably gave an impermissibly overbroad authorisation of search and seizure with a single sweeping blanket warrant that enabled EACC to carry out simultaneous and multiple areas of search and seizure,” Mr Waititu in court papers.

He has requested the High Court to call for the magistrate court file which granted the search warrants to EACC, and to examine it with the view to determining the legality of the orders on May 22, this year.

RETURN DOCUMENTS

He also wants EACC directed to return all documents, including cheque books, log books, reports, title documents and other items, which were seized by the commission from his house in Thome Estate, Nairobi County, his official office in Kiambu, and Runda in Kiambu on May 23.

Mr Waititu has also been on the EACC detective’ radar over alleged questionable expenditure for, among other things, the controversial Kaa Sober programme, which cost over Sh2 million per day, without the county assembly’s approval, contrary to the Public Finance Management Act.

Mr Waititu’s arrest on May 23, came a day after the Kiambu County Assembly hurriedly passed a supplementary budget in which it approved an expenditure of Sh722 million under the controversial programme.