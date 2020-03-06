Haji plays down rift with Kinoti

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti say their working relationship is good. While denying claims of a rift between them concerning Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) boss Daniel Manduku’s case, the duo said there may be a difference in opinion, but maintained that their working relationship is strong. Mr Haji said his office has received four investigation reports from Mr Kinoti, adding that separate probes have been ongoing for four months in the KPA case. On Tuesday, there was confusion after Mr Kinoti’s officers presented Mr Manduku and a commissioner with the Kenya Revenue Authority, Kevin Safari, in court before the DPP approved charges against them.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot released the duo, since the court could not act against a suspect in a criminal case without a charge sheet.

The incident indicated a possible wedge between the DPP and DCI, a claim they have rubbished.

“In the criminal justice system, such things happen. If an incident recurs, that is when we can say there is a problem,” Mr Kinoti said after likening the Tuesday incident to a small spat between a couple.

Mr Haji insists the alleged rift is a narrative being pushed by corrupt individuals.

“If the DPP and the DCI are not ready, we will not interfere but give them time to put their house in order. We are open to public criticism and if either office criticises the other, it should not be a big deal,” Mr Haji said.

“These are teething issues in any institution and should not be interpreted to mean we are at war.”

Mr Haji said that once investigations into KPA and Mr Manduku are complete, he will review the files and make a decision on whether to approve charges against the State corporation’s boss or not.

Mr Manduku allegedly interfered in the award of tenders for storage facilities at the internal container depot, the Sh500 million Makongeni goods shed project, manufacture of concrete barriers at Sh1.4 billion and the Sh800 million Kisumu Port venture.