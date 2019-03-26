Justices Erastus Githinji, Hannah Okwengu and Jamila Mohammed said only the Attorney-General has such powers.

By ELVIS ONDIEKI

More by this Author

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji will in two weeks’ time travel to Jersey Island as he seeks to beat turf wars over extradition case in a long-stalled corruption case.

Mr Haji said on Tuesday that at Jersey Island, he will hold discussions with authorities on how billionaire Samuel Gichuru and former Cabinet minister Chris Okemo can be tried for allegedly stashing proceeds of corruption in the island.

Investigators believe that when Mr Gichuru was the Kenya Power managing director and Mr Okemo a Finance minister, they deposited millions of shillings in Jersey, a tax haven.

Jersey is not part of the UK but it is a self-governing island that considered a British Crown dependency alongside Isle of Man and Bailiwick of Guernsey.

Mr Gichuru’s offshore company, Windward Trading Limited, has already pleaded guilty in a Jersey court to crediting £1 million and $2.9 million to its bank accounts on July 29, 1999, knowing the money was from Mr Gichuru’s corrupt dealings.

TURF WARS

The matter is one of the cases Kenya has appeared to be slow in prosecuting.

Mr Haji was asked on the progress of the matter on Tuesday during a luncheon with the Press Club organised by the Kenya Editor’s Guild in association with Transparency International.

Mr Haji told the editors that the case is now at the Supreme Court where his office is fighting a decision blocking him from extraditing the two suspects.

The DPP said he is pursuing ways of bypassing the legal challenges thrown on his path by the appellate court which quashed extradition proceedings against the duo, saying public prosecutor has no powers to institute the case.

Justices Erastus Githinji, Hannah Okwengu and Jamila Mohammed said only the Attorney-General has such powers.

According to the judges, extradition is not part of Kenya’s criminal justice system and the law assigns responsibility to the AG to decide whether a warrant should be issued.

'BYPASS HURDLE'

“In the next two weeks, I will be going to Jersey to sit down and agree on how best we can think outside the box and circumvent some of these legal roadblocks that we have. The matter of extradition is still at the Supreme Court,” said Mr Haji.

“We have waited and we’re still waiting. But I think we’re now in agreement that we can no longer wait for the Supreme Court to come and listen to the matter.”

One way of going round the court process, he said, could be by having the trial conducted in Kenya.

“We are thinking of innovative ways of prosecuting individuals maybe here in Kenya. And we can allow the Jersey courts to come and sit here. That’s something we are exploring; and that’s the way we’re going,” he said.

The case involving the two has delayed largely because of turf wars between Mr Haji’s office and that of the Attorney-General, and Mr Haji did not shy away from giving his opinion on the matter.