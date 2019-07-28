The ongoing investigations are being boosted by the harmonious working relationship and close collaboration within the multi-agency team comprising officers drawn from the DPP, DCI, EACC, office of the Attorney General and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

A recent report by the EACC has identified the counties being investigated for corrupt dealings that have cost the taxpayer Sh4 billion as Migori, Busia, Homa Bay and Nairobi City.

By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji isn’t done with high-flying corruption suspects just yet.

The Sunday Nation has reliably learnt that more cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, governors and senior government officials could face prosecution following the arraignment of Treasury cabinet secretary Henry Rotich and his principal secretary Kamau Thugge over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal as Mr Haji kicks his anti-corruption campaign up a notch.

COMPLAINTS

On Friday, the DPP also ordered the arrest of Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu over corruption claims in the county and asked Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate claims of mismanagement and misappropriation of Garissa County government funds.

“My office has received numerous complaints with respect to mismanagement and misappropriation of Garissa County funds… You are directed to conduct comprehensive investigations on Garissa County funds and forward the resultant file to my office for directions,” Mr Haji said in a letter dated July 26.

The Sunday Nation has leant that at least two more CSs and at least four governors are under separate investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

A recent report by the EACC has identified the counties being investigated for corrupt dealings that have cost the taxpayer Sh4 billion as Migori, Busia, Homa Bay and Nairobi City.

Migori is being probed for fraudulent award of tenders worth Sh2.6 billion while Nairobi City County is being scrutinised after claims emerged that Sh838million was embezzled between June 2017 and January 2019.

Homa Bay county assembly officials are mired in conflict of interest allegations after they conducted business with the assembly to the tune of Sh317 million.

One of the governors being investigated is said to have spent Sh1 billion to purchase prime property including a three-star hotel in Nairobi as well as properties in his own and neighbouring counties.

The ongoing investigations are being boosted by the harmonious working relationship and close collaboration within the multi-agency team comprising officers drawn from the DPP, DCI, EACC, office of the Attorney General and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

The PPRA, the body which provided the DPP with a damning dossier showing how officers from the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) and Treasury flouted procurement rules in the award of the Kimwarer and Arror Dams tenders, has also finalised a report showing that a majority of counties and state corporations have been flouting procurement rules in the award of tenders running to billions of shillings.

PROCESSES

“The report, which shows a systematic failure by officers to safeguard public funds, will definitely form a key basis in ongoing investigations and prosecutions in court,” Mr Albert Musangi, the PPRA Chairperson told the Sunday Nation.

A preliminary status report on public procurement for the 2018-2019 financial year released on July 2 revealed that only one county, Narok, had complied with procurement regulations.

According to the report, seven counties — Kwale, Meru, Nyamira, Samburu, Bomet, Kericho and Lamu — were partially compliant.

The report indicates that various county officials will face investigations for being non-complaint in their procurement processes thus occasioning possible loss of public funds.

Counties listed as non-compliant are Kilifi, West Pokot, Kitui, Kajiado, Elgeyo Marakwet, Garissa, Machakos, Tharaka Nithi, Marsabit Siaya, Tana River and Isiolo.

Nine state corporations are listed as non-compliant in their procurement activities.

On Friday, Mr Haji ordered the arrest of Mr Waititu, his wife Susan Ndung’u and several county employees over corruption and abuse of office allegations.

Mr Waititu becomes the second sitting governor to be charged over graft after Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal was charged in April for allegedly irregularly obtaining Sh84.7 million for supplying fuel to the county government using his petrol station.

Machakos County is being investigated over two dam deals that saw the county mismanage over Sh130 million.

SUMMONED

According to the EACC, Danish International Development Agency pumped Sh89 million and another Sh50 million for Marumba dam but there was no work done.

This week, the anti-graft body said that investigations were at an advanced stage and governor Alfred Mutua will soon be summoned to shed more light on the issue.

EACC said that the contract was awarded to Waki Clearing and Forwarding Agents three years ago and that the directors were also persons of interest in the ongoing investigations.

Migori governor Okoth Obado’s woes seem far from over with the ongoing investigations in which seven traders who are members of the same family received Sh2 billion in a period of three years.

According to EACC, the seven then registered 16 companies which were used in syphoning funds that were meant for devolution.

In an affidavit filed in court, EACC wants the seven compelled to refund the Sh2 billion.

Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria was in May grilled over the purchase of a controversial 10-acre piece of land which is estimated to cost Sh390 million.

Governor Wa Iria is also at the centre of an ongoing probe in the Senate over questions that were raised in the 2018/2019 financial year by the Auditor General.