Half of elected leaders have fake firearm permits

By VINCENT ACHUKA

More by this Author

By JUSTUS WANGA

More by this Author

A political storm is brewing after it emerged that at least half of all elected leaders are holding fake firearm licences. This comes as a seven-day notice issued by the Interior ministry on those who did not show up for vetting ends today.

This effectively means MPs, senators, governors, woman representatives and MCAs who did not show up for vetting or have fake licences as an audit has shown are among the 4,000 people the government announced will be declared armed and dangerous.

FAKE LICENCES

Security sources have told the Nation that from as early as Monday next week or even this weekend, the State will begin mopping up the guns whose owners did not show up for vetting or have fake licences, setting up the stage for a political clash.

Last Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i issued a warning that upon the expiry of the notice, he would declare them “armed and dangerous,” a terminology that allows security officers to use force to disarm such persons.

“If you are holding a fake firearm certificate, or forgot to go for vetting or maybe you did not see the notice, you should report to the nearest police station and surrender,” he warned.

A number of MPs have been caught up in gun dramas, especially at night clubs, in the past in what authorities say is abuse of the parliamentary privilege and that will no longer be tolerated. Those whose guns are taken away will also be presented to a court of law and be charged with unlawful possession of firearms, a crime whose punishment is seven years in prison.

VETTING

But the Nation has learnt that most politicians, thinking that they are VIPs, did not even turn up for the vetting, believing that the law would be bent to accommodate them. This is despite the Head of State himself undergoing the process and getting a new licence as required by law on March 9.

Interestingly, despite ignoring the order to undergo vetting, dozens of politicians have this week been thronging the Firerms Registration Bureau on Mandera Road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, seeking to know their fate.

Quite a good number have opted to surrender their firearms at police stations near their residences for fear of arrest. On Wednesday, 13 politicians surrendered their guns at the Kileleshwa Police Station. About a dozen others have since Monday surrendered their weapons at the Karen Police Station.

Thursday night, Kilimani sub-county police commander Michael Muchiri declined to release the names, insisting that their consideration is not whether someone is a politician or not as long as he or she has a firearm and it is not licensed.

FIREARMS

“For us, our job is to keep the firearms in our custody until they satisfy the firearms bureau why they were not vetted and prove that they have valid licences,” he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale urged his colleagues to comply with the requirements on gun licensing.

“They are lawmakers who are expected to comply with the law,” the Garissa Township MP said.

“On this, the House leadership will not waver. The board could also consider pursuing this based on individual contracts without making it a House affair.”

Minority Whip Junet Mohamed added his voice, saying, “If you believe your licence is valid, go and validate it.”

But Majority Whip Ben Washiali disagreed with Mr Duale, saying doing so would expose them to thugs and hitmen for people eyeing their seats.

“Such declarations by the licensing board are unfair to us,” he said. “You recall that all our licences were invalidated and we are in the process of complying.

KILLED

‘‘What is the hurry for? We have a history of MPs being killed by thugs, how much risk will they be faced with when everyone knows that they are not armed?” the Mumias East MP posed.

He claimed that the losses the country would incur in financing by-elections if some of them are eliminated are unnecessary.

Under the new regulations, civilians who own guns must be sufficiently trained in the use of small arms, have a certificate of clearance from the DCI, and be at least 21 years old.