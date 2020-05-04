Heads to roll as change looms at Sugar Directorate

The changes come days after a group of stakeholders raised concerns over alleged dumping of illegal imports from the neighbouring Uganda.

He was appointed in August 2016 after serving at the helm of Pyrethrum and other Industrial Crops Directorate.

The Sugar Directorate is currently headed by Solomon Odera as the interim boss.

By VICTOR RABALLA

Major changes are expected in the sugar sector as the Ministry of Agriculture moves to reorganise the Sugar Directorate.

This comes amid growing concerns from sugar stakeholders over illegal importation of the sweetener into the country.

The sugar regulator is effecting the changes that involve senior management at the directorate.

“We will issue a comprehensive communication this week,” Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Director-General Anthony Muriithi told Nation while confirming the planned changes.

The Sugar Directorate is currently headed by Solomon Odera as the interim boss. He was appointed in August 2016 after serving at the helm of Pyrethrum and other Industrial Crops Directorate.

The changes come days after a group of stakeholders raised concerns over alleged dumping of illegal imports from the neighbouring Uganda.

Led by Nzoia Sugar Company chairman Joash Wamang’oli, they blamed AFA for failing to rein in cartels who took advantage of the porous border to import sugar packaged in Kakira and Lugazi sugar company bags.

“It’s unfortunate that those importing sugar want to kill the local industries. At this rate, we won’t have money to pay our farmers,” he said.

Before giving import permits to traders, Mr Wamang’oli told the agency to ensure that the country only imports sugar which is commensurate with the deficit in the market and check the high cost of the sweetener.

The dumping of cheap imports also attracted the wrath of Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Chairman Saulo Busolo, who called on Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya to urgently intervene.

The AFA boss, however, assured stakeholders that they have already engaged their Ugandan counterparts in a bid to cushion the country’s economy from exploitation.