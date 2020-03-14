By ELIZABETH MERAB

By ANGELA OKETCH

Government officials are currently briefing the country on the coronavirus following confirmation of Kenya's first case on Friday.

The patient is a 27 year-old Kenyan who travelled from the US via London.

She is stable but will not be released from Kenyatta National Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit until she is confirmed negative.

On Saturday, a team from the ministry led by Public Health Deputy Director, Dr Fidelis Lagho, fumigated the building in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, where the patient lives.