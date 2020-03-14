alexa Coronavirus in Kenya: State gives update after first case - Daily Nation
Coronavirus in Kenya: State gives update after first case

Saturday March 14 2020

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media outside Harambee House on March 13, 2020, when he confirmed the country's first case of the deadly coronavirus. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

ELIZABETH MERAB
By ELIZABETH MERAB
ANGELA OKETCH
By ANGELA OKETCH
Government officials are currently briefing the country on the coronavirus following confirmation of Kenya's first case on Friday.

The patient is a 27 year-old Kenyan who travelled from the US via London.

She is stable but will not be released from Kenyatta National Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit until she is confirmed negative.

On Saturday, a team from the ministry led by Public Health Deputy Director, Dr Fidelis Lagho, fumigated the building in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, where the patient lives.

