Health ministry has criminals, Kagwe admits

An employee reportedly obtained personal protective equipment and Covid-19 testing kits valued at millions of shillings after forging tender documents.

By BERNADINE MUTANU

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Wednesday admitted that his ministry has criminals.

“This building called Afya House has some very good people. It has some very committed people. It has people who work hard in very difficult circumstances, but this building here, has its fair share of criminals,” Mr Kagwe told journalists after briefing the country on the Covid-19 situation Wednesday.

The CS said the matter, alongside others involving officials at the ministry, is being handled by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“Like a marketplace, there are a few mad cases here. We will unearth them as we move on,” he said.

He told Kenyans to be wary of officials at the ministry “who are capable of awarding tenders for the supply of blood”.

