Heavy bails for suspects in Kerio dams case
Tuesday July 23 2019
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge were on Tuesday released on bail in Kerio dams case.
The court released Mr Rotich and Mr Thugge on Sh50 million bond with surety or cash bail of Sh15 million each.
The two officials are among more than 10 others who were charged Tuesday with multiple counts including abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conferring a benefit and single sourcing for the insurance of the projects, and approving payment contrary to the law.
They denied the charges.
More follows.