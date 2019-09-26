By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

Livestock farmers whose animals will be found loitering in urban centres will be fined Sh500,000 for each animal if a proposed Animal Health draft Bill becomes a law.

At the same time, the farmers risk being jailed for six months.

The Bill states that livestock will not be grazed in any urban settlement including townships, municipalities, cities except under zero grazing.

Livestock will also not be grazed in garbage dumpsites, public roadsides, gazetted forests, airports or airfields even in rural areas, national parks and along railway lines.

COMPENSATION

According to the draft Animal Health Bill, the national government will compensate farmers should their animals die of disease outbreak.

Advertisement

The Bill proposes the elimination of sick animals for the purposes of controlling a notifiable disease. However, the owners of the animals will be compensated.

“The value of any animal shall be determined in the regulation of the proposed Act,” reads a section of the bill.

The draft bill says the cost and expenses of any such valuation shall be determined and payable as provided in the subsequent regulations.

However, the compensation in respect of any animal destroyed under the Act may wholly or partially be withheld where the owner or person in charge of the animal has been found guilty of any breach of the provision of the Act.

INFECTED

“No compensation shall be made if the animal destroyed to control a notifiable disease are infected,” states a part of the Act.

The draft, which currently is being subjected to public participation, states that no compensation shall be paid in respect of any animal destroyed if such animal was infected with a disease when imported or became infected before it was passed by the inspecting officer at the place of entry.

The draft gives the Director General of Veterinary Services sweeping powers to inspect to enter any premises and ascertain whether any such animal or product is infected by a disease under the authority of warrant.

ANIMAL DISEASE

In a bid to control the animal diseases, movement of animals will be restricted and only those who have permits will be allowed to transport their animals.