Mr Kombo expressed his gratitude and called on Kenyans to pull together and always do their best regardless of their station in life.

Mr Obonyo urged the public to recognise some of the good deeds done by police officers.

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer has been honoured for his heroic acts during the Dusit terrorist attack.

Constable Ali Kombo was given the Heroes Award for his outstanding performance and gallantry during rescue operations when terrorists took attacked the hotel on 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi, killing 21 people.

The award was presented to the officer by Raphael Obonyo, who is a United Nations advisor and convener of the Youth Congress, at a gala held at the Tribe Hotel on Tuesday.

“This is a special award for individuals who keep doing their best and give hope using their example. Kombo acted without regard to his own safety and rose beyond the call of duty,” said Mr Obonyo.

GOOD DEEDS

Congratulating the GSU officer, Mr Obonyo urged the public to recognise some of the good deeds done by police officers.

“Mr Kombo’s commitment to service is something we can all learn from and emulate,” he said.

While receiving the award, Mr Kombo expressed his gratitude and called on Kenyans to pull together and always do their best regardless of their station in life.

“Thank you for this rare honour. You have given me and fellow officers inspiration to do more and to do better,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Assistant Superintendent of Police Maurice Odanga and Constable Daniel Mutua.