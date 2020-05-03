By VERAH OKEYO

A new study shows that Siaya, Vihiga, Kitui, Kwale and Homa Bay are the most vulnerable counties to the spread of Covid-19.

The report analysed all the 47 counties and concluded that the five counties have the most fragile health systems, and are inhabited by people whose health indicators make them easy targets for the virus.

Many are above 60 years and live in urban centres, very close to an airport, and visit game parks and museums. The counties have a high HIV prevalence.

Kilifi, Uasin Gishu, Kisii, and Murang’a also share these characteristics, says the report produced by the think tank Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Kenya.

The report reinforced what the Ministry of Health has been saying — that Nairobi and Mombasa remain the riskiest counties but also have the strongest health systems.

The report notes that the two cities have the most health facilities and the largest concentrations of healthcare professionals.

Those that share the same characteristics with Nairobi and Mombasa are Kisumu, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Taita-Taveta, Kericho, Makueni, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Kiambu.

Kwame Owino, the IEA director and the paper’s lead author, noted that the counties with the highest capacity are the former provincial headquarters before devolution, which reveals inequality in distribution of health resources.

PARAMETERS

The health system was gauged through 14 indicators which found out that the five vulnerable counties have few nurses, doctors, public health officers and clinical officers per 100,000 population.

The five also spend the least amount of money of their budget on health, and therefore, have few hospitals and laboratories that are so far apart that people walk for more than 10 kilometres to access them.

Lockdown measures may have saved some counties, but Kiambu, Machakos, Mandera and Nakuru are now emerging hotspots due to their proximity to Nairobi

The report also looked at how many people own mobile phones through which they get information, the availability of handwashing facilities and the number of beds per 100,000 people.

Using this metric, Nairobi and Mombasa have highly urbanised populations, underlying incidence of disease, and their roles as international cities which makes them the most vulnerable to both the initial introduction of Covid-19 and its spread.

In a press conference on Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted that while people aged between 15 and 39 have tested positive of the disease, none of them has died.

“This means that this group of people are just spreaders and that is why we are asking those in Nairobi not to travel to the countryside, because you will kill your parents,” Mr Kagwe said.

The report ranked seven counties as the “safest” because of a “high score on the health capacity index based on high scores for healthcare facilities and health workers relative to its population size”. They are Lamu, Elgeyo Marawkwet, Tana River, Kajiado, Isiolo, Tana River and Samburu.

On the vulnerable counties, the report read: “All nine of these counties are quite large with populations of close to, or over, one million except for Vihiga at around 600,000.”

BORDER MOVEMENT

The weak points in the counties are forcing the Ministry of Health to change tact on how it will respond to the pandemic.

Mr Kagwe said that Wajir, which has registered two cases so far, borders Somalia. On April 30, the Somalia health minister, Dr Fawzia Abikar Nur, told Nation that the number of coronavirus positive cases in the country stood at 582.

Mr Kagwe said: “We will have to block the border movement between the country and Wajir to protect it.”

The ministry has not announced whether the same measures will be applied to the Sirare border point in Migori County that borders Tanzania.

The report brings to the fore the inequality in the Kenyan health sector that makes some counties more ready than others.

The report's author warned it should not be interpreted to literally mean that the low risk high capacity (the safest) counties should be ignored while shifting attention to the low risk high capacity (the most vulnerable) ones.

Kenya suffers chronic shortage of healthcare workers, always operating below the World Health Organisation 2030 threshold. The country has a nurse-to-population ratio of 25 per 10,000 and 36 doctors per 10,000.

Nairobi has 413 doctors, more than 1,000 nurses and nearly 9,000 hospital beds and cots, much higher than counties like Mandera, which has a paltry four doctors, just 90 nurses and just 860 beds.

DELAYED PAY

According to the Kenya Health Workforce Survey 2015, Nairobi holds more than a third of doctors (32 per cent).

The five counties with the highest ratio of nurses below age 60 to 10,000 population are Nairobi (9.7), Uasin Gishu (8.5), Tharaka-Nithi (7.9), Isiolo (5.2), and Taita-Taveta (5.0).

The bottom five counties with the fewest nurses per 10,000 include Mandera (0.1), Wajir (0.2), Tana River (0.2), Nandi (0.4), Samburu (0.5), Narok (0.8), Turkana (0.9) and Busia (0.9).

County governments have not been able to hire and retain the healthcare workers.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union chairman Samwel Oroko told the Nation two weeks ago that Vihiga, one of the most vulnerable, has not paid its health workers for the past three months.

While the high-traffic hospitals in Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa had treated all acute respiratory infections as potential Covid-19, a spot check in lower-level hospitals in Kiambu and parts of Nairobi showed that healthcare workers who are triaging patients did not have a separate area for suspected Covid-19 cases.