Hospital still won’t release teen’s body

Last Wednesday, the family held a memorial service for Brian as they appealed to the hospital to release his body.

By PETER MBURU

More by this Author

The family of 13-year-old Brian Kimani, who died last month, is yet to collect the body after Gertrude’s Children Hospital detained it over a Sh11 million bill.

Brian, who was suffering from myeloid leukaemia, a type of blood cancer, died on February 29 after five months at the facility in Nairobi.

A series of fundraisers by the family, a waiver of Sh1.5 million by the hospital, about Sh650,000 catered for by the National Hospital Insurance Fund and other contributions have reduced the bill, which initially stood at Sh17.9 million.

Last Thursday, the family met the hospital’s top management – Chief Executive Officer Robert Nyarango, Chief Operating Officer Edwin Onchari, Chief Finance Officer Braka Kerich and Chief Nursing Officer Caroline Ayilo – but they failed to reach an agreement after the hospital set tough conditions for releasing the body for burial.

“The hospital agreed to release our son’s body but required the family to acknowledge the accrued bill in writing and commit to clearing it by coming up with a payment plan. However, we have tried all means possible to raise the required amount even by borrowing – in vain. We are at our wits’ end,” Mr Patrick Mbugua, the chairman of the funeral committee, said.

Yesterday, the family removed a tent they had erected in their homestead for mourners and temporarily suspended burial plans, saying it was impossible to continue without a clear indication of the way forward.

Advertisement

“We cannot go on with funeral arrangements indefinitely. We have now decided to bring down the tent and return it to the owners and wait to see what happens next,” Mr Mbugua said.

He was with Brian’s father, Mr Stephen Njoroge, with a photo of Brian placed strategically on the table.

Last Wednesday, the family held a memorial service for Brian as they appealed to the hospital to release his body.

“There is nothing we can do because we are overwhelmed by the situation. We now leave it to the hospital, or the government, to come to our rescue,” Mr Mbugua said.

A pay bill number the family created on Friday to raise funds had brought in Sh983,000 by Monday evening, an amount the family said was still far from enough.

“We are ready and anxious to bury our son as soon as we clear the bill or if the hospital releases the body unconditionally,” the family said.