How Moi celebrated Mashujaa Day

By ERIC MATARA

More by this Author

As President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in celebrating Mashujaa Day at the Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa, retired President Daniel arap Moi marked the day in a low-key fashion at his Kabarnet Gardens residence, in Nairobi.

Mzee Moi’s Press Secretary, Lee Njiru, told the Nation that the former Head of State followed the celebrations live on television.

“Mzee Moi celebrated Mashujaa Day at his Kabarnet Gardens home in Nairobi with close family members and friends," he said in a statement on Sunday.

HEROISM

The former President hailed men and women who have made marks in the lives of Kenyans and the country's development at large.

He also acknowledged Kenya’s freedom fighters, whom he noted endured great pain and suffering rallying others against the colonialists in order to earn the country freedom.

Advertisement

"He saluted heroes and heroines whose hard work, courage, patriotism and perseverance have had a great impact on the socio-economic wellbeing of the country and urged Kenyans to emulate them and contribute towards the prosperity of the country," Mr Njiru said in a statement.

MEDICAL CHECKS

Mzee Moi, who ruled Kenya for 24 years between 1978 and 2002, has not been active in politics but has been in the limelight due to the delegations he has been receiving at his Kabarak home.

He turned 95 on September 2 at a private function at his Kabarak home in the company of family and friends.

Last Sunday, he visited the Nairobi Hospital for routine medical check-ups, accompanied by his physician, Dr David Silverstein.

Mr Njiru said a medical team led by Dr Silverstein gave him a clean bill of health.