How Moi overruled Kanu hardliners to let Kibaki take over

Miffed by what they believed to be rigging in favour of the eventual winner, Mr Mwai Kibaki, some hardliners in the ruling Kanu party wanted to reject the results of the 2002 presidential elections in a move that could have plunged the country into a crisis and possibly post-poll chaos, according to former Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe.

Mr Murathe, a key ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was then the Kanu candidate, says that when the hardliners presented their grouses to President Daniel arap Moi, the former head of state told them off and ordered them to proceed to Serena Hotel and make a concession speech, which they did.

“For me, this was the ultimate proof that President Moi was a true nationalist who cared for the country more than the political careers of a few. He had all the choices available to him, including going with the suggestion to reject the results, but he chose the country over vested political interests,” Mr Murathe said during a special show to pay tribute to the former president on a local TV channel.

At the Serena, Mr Kenyatta declared: “I accept your choice, and, in particular, now concede that Mr Mwai Kibaki will be the third President of the Republic of Kenya. Kanu and I will respect him and his position in accordance with the Constitution. Kanu will play its rightful role in Parliament to ensure that the wishes of Kenyans are well represented and will remain true to all those we represent.”

The Serena presser was the climax of events that saw Moi ram Uhuru down Kanu supporters’ throats as his heir-apparent, beating a long line of heir presumptives like George Saitoti, Simeon Nyachae, Raila Odinga, and many others.

Although Mr Kenyatta lost the 2002 polls, sheer tenacity and a series of good tidings finally saw him have the last laugh when he went back to State House where he lived his early life, not as Jomo Kenyatta’s son, but as President. Mr Murathe credits Moi’s foresight for Mr Kenyatta’s presidency.

“As the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga said, Moi was a giraffe that saw farther than his peers and opponents. When he picked Uhuru from obscurity, not many gave him a chance. Uhuru is now the President,” Mr Murathe said.

The former Gatanga legislator said although he had also tasted Moi’s wrath when he (Murathe) was detained some 85 days at Nyayo House after the aborted 1982 coup, he had forgiven the former president “years ago”.

“I came to understand that he needed to be strong as the head of state,” he said.

Mr Murathe, a key insider of Mr Kenyatta’s administration, and who is believed to be the President’s bellwether especially on matters the head of state would rather not publicly make a stand, is on record saying that all that Kenya needs is a benevolent dictator to take the country forward.