The national funeral service for former president Daniel arap Moi is set to be a highly organised, State affair.

Security will be tight as thousands of Kenyans from all walks of life are expected at the venue early Tuesday morning.

Some Kenyans at Nyayo stadium said they had arrived as early as 2 a.m. in anticipation of the big day.

By 6: 15 a.m. military and regular police were arriving at Lee Funeral home for preparations. Argwings Kodhek Road was sealed off from Silver Springs roundabout to Ralph Bunche road.

All roads in Nairobi currently lead to one place: Nyayo stadium off Uhuru Highway, near the city centre.

Here's how the service is set to be conducted, according to the official programme.

8:00 a.m. Members of the public are seated

8:00 - 10:15 a.m. Presentations by choirs

8:30 a.m. President Daniel Moi’s cortege leaves parliament for Nyayo National Stadium

10:00 - 10:20 a.m. Arrival and sitting of State officials and guests

10:30 a.m. Arrival of His Excellency the President and the First Lady

10:35 a.m. State reception of the cortege of President Daniel Moi

10:45 - 12:00 noon State memorial service

At 12 p.m., tributes to the former president are set to start and end at 2 p.m.