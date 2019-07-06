By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

Neighbours, friends and relatives of former Nakuru businessman Karanja Kabage have eulogised him as a beacon of hope for the community in Njoro.

Mr Kabage was involved in an accident near his home in Karen, Nairobi, on Friday night and was pronounced dead on arrival at Nairobi Hospital. He was 70 years old.

Police said he lost control while driving on the Southern bypass.

IDEOLOGY

Resident Joel Mathai said he met Mr Kabage in 2007 as he campaigned for the parliamentary seat, and got attracted to his ideology and vision for the region.

“I realised Mr Kabage was passionate about improving the lives of Njoro residents, which made me like him so much. We worked together to the point to the point of becoming close friends," he said.

Mr Mathai, who served as Mr Kabage's campaign coordinator in 2013 and 2017, further described him as a generous man who wished the people well.

He cited a bursary fund for needy students in the area, an initiative for which he was the secretary.

Mr Mathi aid Mr Kabage was yet to give up his ambitions of representing the people of Nakuru and that he had been preparing for the 2022 general election.

He was a front runner in the 2017 race for Nakuru senator.

GENEROSITY

At Jordan estate where Mr Kabage owned a 50-acre parcel of land, neighbours praised him, saying he was a generous and accommodative person.

Ms Jane Njeri noted that he sponsored several needy children and offered employment opportunities to many residents.

“He paid us better and in more timely fashion than other employers. We all loved him and were shocked to learn of his death,” said Ms Njeri.

FAMILY FIRST

Mr Kabage’s farm manager and nephew, Mr Harun Ng’ang’a, said he never had problems with the man who was his employer for four years

The 30-year-old father of two said Mr Kabage always put his family first.

He said he last spoke to the businessman in June, when he was instructed to prepare the farm for an undisclosed project.

“He was such a nice person. He taught me a lot about, notably the importance of hard work. We will surely miss him,” said Mr Ng’ang’a.

LEADERS' MESSAGES

Several leaders, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, have condoled with the bereaved following Mr Kabage's death, and amid investigations ordered by Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai.

President Kenyatta, who was on an official trip in Tanzania, said on Friday that Kenya has lost a resourceful person especially in the insurance sector.

Mr Kabage was a prominent insurance expert who served as a director at the African Reinsurance Corporation and First Reinsurance Brokers Limited.

In a statement on Saturday, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o said the death of Mr Kabage, his friend and former student, was "simply unbelievable".

"My wife and I send our heartfelt condolence to Karanja’s family, friends and professional colleagues," he said.

COUNTIES' PROJECT

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia described Mr Kabage as "a refined gentleman, businessman, senior counsel, scholar, teacher, researcher, professional, philanthropist, patriot and personal friend who loved and believed in serving Kenya with all the energy he had".

Mr Kimemia said he spent the whole of Friday with the lawyer and 70 other leaders at Safari Park hotel in Nairobi, at a meeting of professionals from the Central Region Economic Block at which the economic agenda for 10 counties was developed.

"Hon. K.K was one of the most inspirational resource persons, focusing on the nexus between energy and development of our block and the nation," he said in a statement on Saturday.

"He urged that Kenya embraces clean and positive nuclear energy to raise the national portfolio from 2500 MW, so as to compare favourably with other African States as an enabler for industrial and commercial investments at both micro and macro levels."

MANY CONTRIBUTIONS

Governor Kimemia further said Mr Kabage "was at his best, making what may have been his last contribution on security and development way after 6pm yesterday".

He said the businessman called him at 7.35pm for debriefing.

Mr Kimemia noted that as Permanent Secretary for Internal Security, he authorised Mr Kabage to support the Kilimani Police Community Policing, "an initiative to which he remained committed to the very end".

He said the businessman loved Nyandarua and donated a Beyond Zero mobile clinic from the African Lawyers Association, helping thousands of residents to access healthcare.

"This gesture of philanthropy will remain an embodiment of his true character and unwavering desire for a just society. His philanthropy went beyond his legal profession, where he extensively engaged in legal aid for those who could not afford access to justice. [He extended this] to other areas of society which he felt had great impact on the welfare of the people," the governor said.

He added that Kenya has lost a great, patriotic citizen who believed in its potential irrespective of class, race and social classes.