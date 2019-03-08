By AGEWA MAGUT

The woman accused of misappropriating a city lawyer’s wealth lived like a queen, leaving her employer to suffer in squalor.

Ms Lilly Macharia, a bishop at Ministry of Repentance and Holiness, was the manager of Dove Court Apartments, Ms Jayne Njage’s property in Westlands.

Ms Macharia’s church is led by the self-proclaimed Prophet David Owuor and Ms Njage worshipped there.

She is under investigation for allegedly mismanaging Ms Njage’s estate, and on Wednesday, she recorded a statement with detectives at Kabete Police Station.

A visit by the Nation to Dove Court Apartments on Thursday revealed that Ms Macharia ate life on a big spoon.

From a Jacuzzi in the massive bathroom, to in-built microwaves in the kitchen, the furnished apartment that Ms Macharia chose for herself at Dove Court was elegant and tastefully finished.

Ms Macharia’s apartment was fully furnished, with high-end appliances.

There were only a few packets of frozen food in the freezer and packets of juice in the fridge in the tiny kitchen used by Ms Njage, compared to Ms Macharia’s well stocked one.

A television hooked up to CCTV cameras to monitor the compound, ostensibly to monitor Jayne's movements and visitors, was strategically mounted in Ms Macharia’s living room.

Ms Njage’s quarters, a three-bedroom apartment on the opposite side of the Dove Court, was small and less impressive, despite the fact that she owns the entire building.

Ms Njage’s wardrobe was full of long dresses, clothes the women in the faith wear.

One of the other two bedrooms has hats and shoes left behind by her personal assistants after they were hurriedly evicted.