Sarah Serem was the first chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, an independent commission established by the Constitution of Kenya 2010 to regulate salaries in the public service.

During her six-year term, she was on a mission to tame Kenya’s ballooning public wage bill, which gained her a reputation as a tough negotiator.

Warm, pleasant and down-to-earth — that is Sarah Serem, a woman many otherwise regard as tough, ruthless and perhaps even antagonistic.

SIX YEARS

If true, this public persona would be necessary given the job she held for six years that required her to safeguard taxpayers’ hard-earned money while ensuring that public servants were reasonably compensated by way of salaries and allowances. This meant she was constantly walking a tightrope.

When Serem took up the position of chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) in 2011, she found a public wage bill that was seriously bloated and vowed to stop at nothing until it was brought under control.

For a start, she said no public servant should expect a salary increment until the wage bill was contained.

Her tenure straddled the central system of government and devolution, and the backlash she received from Members of Parliament, and later Members of the County Assembly, left her shocked to say the least.

ALLOWANCES

“They demonstrated greed beyond imagination. I did not anticipate how much people could personalise an issue of such great national importance,” she says of the reaction she received from the lawmakers following the proposals, which also included slashing their salaries and allowances.

“But I can be tough, especially when I know that billions of shillings in taxpayers’ money are at stake,” says the holder of a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nairobi.

Serem says her appointment as SRC chairperson was a defining moment in her life. She knew it was a tough calling, but not quite as difficult as it turned out to be. However, she took it all in stride, learning to deal with it as best as she could.

“I’m very strong when I am on the battlefield,” she declares. “Every challenge is an opportunity to make me a better person. Even the gold we see has to undergo a lot of refining under fire for it to glitter,” she says, adding that she found confidence in the knowledge that the constitution backed her and that the public wage bill was a Kenyan issue, not a Serem issue.

WIDOWHOOD

Part of Serem’s resilience comes from widowhood. The death of her husband — a general in the military — in 2005 was a great challenge for the mother of four, coming at a time when the children were quite young.

But she carefully avoids delving into her loss, only saying that it forced her to reorganise her thinking as she assumed the role of sole family manager.

Challenges notwithstanding, she has managed to raise her daughters in what she describes as a disciplined and God-fearing manner, consistent with her Seventh Day Adventist faith. In an era when children virtually call the shots in many homes due to the human rights latitude the constitution provides, she banned her daughters from wearing miniskirts at home.

The senior civil servant is of the opinion that dressing well and modestly go hand in hand. She laughs off a suggestion that women with short hair are bold, bright and successful, saying that for her, it is all about simplicity.

SIMPLE

“I prefer to have a simple hairstyle and short hair does it for me. It does not take much of my time; it is simple, I can wash it without much fuss and that keeps me fresh,” she says of the short crop she adopted several years ago.

One of Serem’s greatest moments was marrying off two of her daughters in church — a statement that she had done her part as a good parent.

“My greatest joy was when I allowed them to enter into marriage; I felt a deep joy.”

She has two grandchildren, whom she says give her a lot of comfort and contentment. “My joy was spiced up when my first grandson arrived. I was actually there when my daughter delivered. It was a life-changing experience.”

Her firstborn is an architect, while her second daughter studied actuarial sciences. Her third-born is a communication specialist and her youngest graduated with a degree in medicine from the University of Nairobi.

SECOND DEGREES

Apart from dressing well but modestly, there are other rules her children have to observe.

Potential suitors for her two remaining daughters must wait until the girls have earned their second degrees. “It is a rule in my house. My daughters must have a second degree before entering marriage, nothing less than that,” she asserts.

This is because she would not want to put her daughters in a situation where they enter marriage before developing a strong mind. She argues that a second degree will enable them to raise their families with knowledge and wisdom.

Most of the rules she applies in her home are derived from her faith. Born into a Christian family in present-day Nandi County (formerly a district), Serem describes herself as a staunch Christian who holds various leadership positions in her church. She is an active member of the New Life SDA Church in Nairobi.

COMMITMENT

Her level of commitment to her church is such that she even gave out part of her farm for the construction of a church.

She is also engages in various programmes to help the needy — she is a member of the board of the Adventist Relief and Development Agency — a humanitarian organisation that responds to the needs of the local community. She is also a trustee of the Adventist University of Africa.