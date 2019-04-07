How instigators created rift of fear in Rift Valley

By KAMAU NGOTHO

More by this Author

This week I spent the whole day in vain trying to reach on phone Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

When I first met him in early 1990s, he was a councillor of some ward in Embakasi in then Nairobi County Council.

He dreaded venturing into the city centre for fear of a man called David Mwenje who was his MP and liked to personally clobber him or unleash his thugs wherever they met.

It is Mwenje who taught Waititu how to throw stones at political rivals. Today Waititu is entrusted to manage affairs of one of the most populous and resource-endowed counties in Kenya. Strange things happen in politics.

I was looking for the Governor because of late he has been attending weekend gatherings addressed by a group called Tanga Tanga, and preaching the “gospel” that people with origins in central Kenya but settled in former Rift Valley province have a political “debt” to pay in 2022, or they may face “dire consequences”.

OWNERSHIP

He hasn’t been saying what “dire consequences”, which is why I was looking for him as a journalist, and also because Rift Valley has been my rural home even before Mr Waititu was born.

When he refused to take my calls or answer to my text message, I reached out to another veteran city politician, Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, and asked him whether he has a clue what “dire consequences” Waititu has been talking about.

He told me he had no idea at all, but quickly added: “Should anything sinister happen in the Rift Valley, Fatou Bensouda (the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court) should record a statement from Waititu because he seems to know something the rest of us don’t.”

Wicked thinking that the formerly Rift Valley province exclusively belongs to certain communities has a long history.

Leader of white settler community in Kenya Sir Michael Blundell told me just before his death in 1992 that he had led a demonstration of white settlers to then-Government House (now State House) to demand that Africans who originated from central Kenya and living or working in the Rift Valley be repatriated to wherever they came from.

SEGREGATED

He told me the white settlers had carried gallons of petrol and threatened to burn the Governors’ residence if he didn’t give in to their demands.

Fearing the worst, Africans were relocated to central Kenya to live in what was called “emergency” villages, the equivalent of human zoos!

Such was the sense of entitlement that certain areas of the Rift Valley were called the “white” highlands.

Blundell told me that up to the day of independence three white men he knew in Nakuru Town walked around with concealed guns looking for Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, who they wanted to shoot dead because they didn’t want him to “bring back the niggers” to Rift Valley.

Come independence, a section of politicians aligned to then-Kadu party demanded that Kenya have a majimbo (federal) system of government.

They further demanded that people who originally didn’t “belong” in the Rift Valley go back to wherever they came from, and no “strangers” be allowed to purchase land in the area.

EVICTION

A notorious Eldoret politician called William arap Murgor even carried a whistle to the Lancaster independence talks in London and would blow it to signal war whenever anybody opposed to majimbo rose to speak.

Skirmishes were reported in Elburgon/Njoro, as hired goons tried to evict “strangers” in the area.

The head of the Nakuru police special branch reported that “talks of a return of the Mau Mau” as victims of the evictions armed themselves to resist their forceful removal.

The agitation seized with independence and declaration of a unitary state where Kenyans were free to live, work and own property wherever they wished as long as it was done within the laws of the land.

But political demagogues could not desist from stirring the pot.

INCITEMENT

Sometimes in 1969, a group of Rift Valley politicians met in Kapsabet town and came up with what they called the Nandi Declaration, and where they vowed to block “strangers” from buying land in the Rift Valley.

The worst was to come in the 1991/92 period at the height of campaign for Kenya to be a multiparty democracy.

In September 1991, three Cabinet ministers and 16 MPs from the Rift Valley addressed a rally at Kapkatet in Kericho and said anybody supporting the multiparty system should get out of the area before “we come for you”.

A deranged MP from Elgeyo Marakwet called Paul Chepkok put it in black and white by saying “owners” of the Rift Valley would soon take up bows and arrows to evict “outsiders” who are supporting “that thing called multiparty”.

The following week, the group took the crusade to Narok Town.

ETHNIC KILLINGS

When “Total Man” Nicholas Biwott took the microphone to incite residents of Narok to chase away “strangers” amongst them, politician John Keen got so agitated and grabbed the microphone from him to say:

“I firmly oppose use of Maasai people to kill other Kenyans. We are not dogs of war. If Biwott wants bloodshed, let him it do it where he comes from, not here.”

Undaunted warmongers moved to Nakuru where the district Kanu chairman Wilson Leitich announced that he had instructed Kanu youths in the area to “chop off fingers of anybody making the multiparty two-finger salute”.

The leader of the Nakuru Kanu youths at the time was a man called Kimani Ngunjiri, who is today Bahati MP and like Governor Waititu, has said people with origins in central Kenya but living in Rift valley will be “in trouble” if a certain candidate does not become president in 2022.

Not long after the Nakuru rally, ethnic killings erupted in the Rift Valley province.

MULTIPARTY

They came in a choreographed pattern that began in Burnt Forest in Eldoret, then Molo, Njoro, and Naivasha.

Temperatures were pepper-red in the Rift Valley. One day I happened to be at Nakuru’s Midlands Hotel late evening when a multiparty supporting politician called John Kamangara (father of the slain Kori’s wife Mary Wambui Kamangara) came and after a few beers, stood on a table to say:

“Multiparty will come to Kenya whether Moi (he referred to him in a four-letter word) likes it or not.”

People fled from the hotel fearing the dreaded police Special Branch would come and arrest us all.

Come 1994, Cabinet minister William ole Ntimama declared that Kenyans who he called “strangers” living in Narok should “lie low like antelope (the media reported envelopes)!

In a matter of days, deaths were reported in Enoosupukia area of Narok as “strangers” were chased away.

FIGHT BACK

The ugly circus would revisit in 1997 when “owners” of Rift Valley decided “strangers” in the area who didn’t vote for President Daniel Moi in that years’ election must be punished.

Ethnic killings started in Njoro, Nakuru, and in Ol-moran in Laikipia. I was at a hospital in Nakuru when US human rights activist Rev Jesse Jackson shed tears on seeing a man with eight arrowheads lodged in his body.

Days after, I attended a burial service for 19 victims of the “ethnic cleansing” at Sipili in Laikipia.

Then opposition leader Mwai Kibaki led the politicians at the function presided over by then-Nyeri diocese Catholic bishop Nicodemus Kirima.

A fire-spitting MP called Kihika Kimani said since Kanu “has decided to kill us we are going [to] arm ourselves and fight back.” Then he dropped a scary line: “We’re buying AK-47s for our people!”

President Moi took the MPs threat seriously as I was to learn from politician Njenga Karume.

2007 CHAOS

He told me that a week after, he met the President at burial of a former District Commissioner in Kericho and the latter pulled him aside to whisper: “What is this I am hearing about you people buying guns. Go and tell your friends they shall never hear about those things again.”

True enough, politically instigated ethnic killings were never heard of again in the next five years Mr Moi was in power.

They would come back in 2007 after the presidential election stolen both ways that South African judge Johann Kriegler said “you couldn’t tell who won, or who lost!”

I knew there was trouble ahead when the Eldoret correspondent for the newspaper I worked for as News Editor sent me a story with details on what politicians in the area were telling people to do to “strangers” who didn’t vote for the opposition party ODM.

I also happened to visit Eldoret in the company of my friend Munyori Buku, and we heard as much. And we are hearing the same again!

HAGUE

Not long after charges against him were withdrawn at the International Criminal Court, former police commissioner Major General Hussein Ali dropped in for lunch at the home of politician John Keen where I was.

Somebody at the table broached discussion on the 2007 election violence, which I could see the retired policeman wasn’t happy about.

He was still bitter that somebody had taken him to The Hague because of doing his job – which was to use force to stop the killings. But I remember one comment he made that day.