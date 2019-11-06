By NYAMBEGA GISESA

Nairobi, Coast and the Rift Valley recorded the highest percentage increase in population in the past 10 years, the 2019 population census report released on Monday says.

In Nairobi, the numbers shot up by 1,258,704, recording a 40 per cent increase, Coast (30 per cent) while the population in the vast Rift Valley rose by 27 per cent, registering a 2,746,117 change in numbers.

The Rift Valley, which has 14 counties, leads with a population of 12,752,922, followed by Eastern (6,821,049), Nyanza (6,269,580), Central (5,482,239), Western (5,021,846), Coast (4,329,474), Nairobi (4,397,073) and North Eastern (2,490,072).

The total population of Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties, which make up former North Eastern Province, changed by a paltry eight per cent, followed by Nyanza (15 per cent), Western (16 per cent), Eastern (20 per cent) and Central whose numbers increased by some 15 per cent.

MOST POPULATED SUB COUNTIES

The 2019 census report also broke down the population numbers to sub-counties, administrative units which form a critical component of planning in the devolved governments.

Although most of the sub-counties also serve as constituencies, there are some which constitute just part of constituencies.

According to the data, the most populated sub-counties are found in Nairobi and Kiambu counties. These are Embakasi (988,808), Kasarani (780,656), Njiru (626,482), Dagoretti (434,208) and Ruiru, which has a population of 371,111.

They are followed by Naivasha (355,383), Malindi (333,226), Westlands (308,854), Juja (300,948), Changamwe (291,930), Bungoma South (287,765), Kamkunji (268,276), Turbo (267,273), Narok North (251,862) and Thika West (245,820).

Trans Mara West, which has a population of 245,714, Turkana West (239, 627), Njoro (238,773), Narok South (238,472) and Kakamega North (238,330) conclude the list of the top 20 most populated sub-counties in the country.

Least populated sub-counties

From the 2019 census data, the least populated sub-counties are Kitui’s Thagicu (15,000), Mutitu North (21,215), Mumoni (29,344), Tseikuru (40,871), Kisasi (46,142), Nzambani (46,788), Katulani (47,108), Matinyani (47,811), Lamu East (22,258) and Turkana’s Kibish (36, 769).

The other sub-counties with low populations are Laikipia North (36,184), Kilifi’s Kauma (22,638), Garissa’s Balambala (32,257) and Lagdera (50,315), Wajir’s Buna (49,886), Marsabit’s Loiyangalani (35,713), Marsabit North (54,297) and Sololo (44,822), Isiolo’s Merti (47,206) and Tharaka-Nithi’s Igambang’ombe with 53,210 people.

So as to ensure complete coverage during the census enumeration, the KNBS team demarcated the Meru National Park, Mt Kenya, Aberdare, Mau, Kakamega and Mt Elgon forests as special areas.

Although a section of local leaders have vowed to take the government to court over what they term as forced, illegal and inhuman evacuation of people from the Mau water tower, the 2019 census indicated that only 32 people were enumerated in the forest.

No ethnic numbers

Unlike the previous national census, the data which was released on Monday did not list the number of people according to ethnicity.