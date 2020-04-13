By FAITH ONEYA

More by this Author

African parents are always right.

Well, comedians have fashioned careers out of this, and we have seen the hilarious memes dedicated to their authoritarian rule in households.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has presented a unique situation, where parents have to listen to their children’s instructions.

Children are especially worried about their elderly parents because, according to the World Health Organisation, older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, appear to be more vulnerable to the virus.

Prof Catherine Gachutha, a psychologist, offers that some parents might have a difficult time heeding to their children’s words of caution about Covid-19 because they are not used to listening to them.

“They do not imagine they can be directed by their children. Many parents hold the belief that children are there to take instructions, but not the other way round,” she says.

Advertisement

Such has been Dr Rose Njoroge’s experience. She’s a postdoctoral researcher at Northwestern University, Chicago.

MISINFORMATION

Prior to her move to the United States, she worked in disease surveillance at Walter Reed Project - Kenya Medical Research Institute, analysing the circulation patterns of respiratory infections in Kenya.

Given her work experience and credentials, she figured her mother would take her advice regarding the pandemic. She was wrong.

“My mother first brought up the virus topic in the family WhatsApp group on March 17, but I was alarmed when she started forwarding conspiracy theories about Covid-19, most of them religious including one titled, ‘The Mark of the Beast’,” she says.

Dr Njoroge tried to counter this misinformation with facts. “I even shared an interactive WhatsApp number, where she could type questions and get factual answers.”

However, this did not help. Dr Njoroge was especially concerned that her mother, who is 63, was not social distancing since her age puts her at a higher risk.

“She was attending a funeral at the time and my pleas to avoid crowds fell on deaf ears.”

AGE FACTOR

She was worried that her mother’s refusal to adhere to social distancing might also endanger her grandmother, who is 100 years old.

Dr Njoroge’s biggest frustration, however, is that she is far away in Chicago so the most she can do is send her family information or money for supplies.

However, she recently had a small win. “I shared a screenshot from a Twitter user who described the death of four out of 10 family members who had attended a funeral of a Covid-19 patient. My mum finally agreed that it might be time to let the dead bury their dead.”

Ms Judith Kwamboka, a journalist in Nairobi, faced similar challenges with her parents, who are entrepreneurs. Her father is 75 and mother 71.

“My mother was in Nairobi when the news of the first Covid-19 case broke and I urged her to go back home in Kisii, which she did.

However, they continued running their businesses as if nothing had changed. I spoke to my dad about how vulnerable they were at their age, but it took a lot of convincing.”

TONE MATTERS

For those struggling with communicating with their parents about Covid-19, here’s Ms Kwamboka’s advice:

“Get someone close to the parent to convince them or explain the effects of coronavirus and why they should be indoors. The tone should be soft and not commanding because they have seen it all.”

Prof Catherine Gachutha, the Kenya Institute of Business and Counselling Studies director offers the following tips for children who might be facing a difficult time convincing their elderly parents to follow the rules on stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Children need to remember that their parents have advised them their whole lives, so hearing advice from a child — albeit an adult child — might not go so well with them.

Therefore, children should avoid giving advice unless solicited for. Instead, they should provide information and seek clarification.

Children should listen to what their parents are saying and fill in information so they can feel respected.

SHOW RESPECT

Children should avoid interrupting their parents when they are talking.

Respect the opinion of the parents and help them clarify what needs to be explained gently and respectfully in pitch, words and tone.

Choose the right time to talk to them when they are not engaged in other important matters.