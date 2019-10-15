By NICHOLAS KOMU

Former Othaya MP Mary Wambui Tuesday fought claims that she is unqualified to chair the National Employment Authority following the outrage over her appointment, which raised doubts on the government’s commitment to youth inclusion.

In a special Kenya Gazette notice dated October 14, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced he had appointed eight people to the State Corporations Advisory Committee, while Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani announced his pick for the chairperson of the National Employment Authority (NEA).

Kenyans on social media, including political leaders, claimed that Ms Wambui is out of touch with the realities of young unemployed graduates in the country.