I left Jowie in victim’s house, witness says

Mr Lee Owen Omondi Madala told Justice James Wakiaga that he left Monicah’s Lamuria Apartments in Kilimani at around 10.45pm, leaving behind the two.

A witness Tuesday recalled that he left murder suspect Joseph Kuria Irungu, alias Jowie, at the home of Monica Kimani, the night she was killed.

SECURITY DRILL

“I had gone to Monicah’s house to collect my logbook and upon arrival she joyfully welcomed me then ushered me into the sitting room where I found two men -- Walid and Jowie,” Mr Madala told Justice Wakiaga.

Mr Walid, who was elderly and grey haired was introduced to him as a good neighbour who paid her a visit after she jetted back into Kenya from South Sudan.

Further, he said Monicah introduced Jowie as a security officer in the Office of the President and also works as a security officer for Interpol.

Testifying in the case where Mr Irungu and former TV journalist Jacque Maribe have denied killing Monicah, Mr Omondi said Jowie was dressed in a red cap, a white kanzu and a grey coat.

“Monicah told me Jowie does not usually dress in a kanzu but that he had been on a security drill in Lamu and had to wear it. He said he also he had rented a house in Eastleigh for security operations and had to dress like that,” Mr Omondi recounted.

NO RESPONSE

He said he was served with a drink and they all discussed security matters where Jowie said he was in a position to secure him a firearm. Mr Madala said after some drinks, Mr Walid left and he followed shortly, after picking the logbook.

“As I was leaving, Monicah told me that Jowie was to leave immediately but the accused interjected saying ‘I can even sleep here, the house is big enough,’” Mr Omondi said.

He then drove to town centre where he bought supper for his wife.

Before leaving the house, Monicah allegedly informed him that she was to travel to Dubai for business. She then asked him (Omondi) to pick some parcel he was to bring from South Sudan.

The next day September 20, 2018 he called Monicah but got no response and “even text messages were never replied”. Two days later, he said received a call from another friend a Ms Wanja who broke him the news of Monicah’s death.

IDENTIFICATION

“I was shocked and afraid since I was among the people in Monicah’s house the night she was killed. I looked for my lawyer Jeff Kimata for advice then reported to Kilimani Police Station,” he said.

Mr Omondi said he met Monicah in South Sudan during a social event organised by his brother, Michael Madala who was working for the UNDP in Juba.

The witness who was working in South Sudan as an administration manager with an aviation firm -- Divine Connections, said he identified Jowie at Kilimani Police Station during an identification parade.

Another witness John Otieno, a taxi driver told the judge he picked Monicah from the Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport (JKIA) on the fateful day.

On the way, he said Monicah spoke to a boda boda rider who later picked parcel from her then drove away. He dropped her at the Lamuria Garden Apartment and drove off.

CROSS-EXAMINED

While being cross-examined by defence lawyers David Ayuo and Katwa Kigen, Otieno said he was later called by the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record a statement.

Ms Maribe and Mr Irungu have denied killing 28-year-old Monicah, an offence they allegedly committed on September 19, last year.