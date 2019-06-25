Former Law Society of Kenya chairman and publisher Ahmednasir Abdullahi called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to disband his Cabinet in wake of the claims.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria claims he planned the Hotel La Mada meeting which has been linked to the alleged assassination plot.

DP Ruto is said to have informed the DCI of the alleged assassination plot after seeing the contents of an anonymous letter spread on social media last week.

By MARY WAMBUI

The news that Deputy President William Ruto had made a report at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over an alleged plot to assassinate him caught many Kenyans by surprise.

Despite the numerous claims that a faction of the Jubilee administration was seeking to block Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, the idea of him being silenced had not occurred to many Kenyans.

As such, it was rather unusual when Industry, Trade and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya announced that they had been summoned with several other colleagues over the alleged plot to kill Dr Ruto.

Mr Munya was summoned on Monday to the DCI headquarters alongside Health CS Sicily Kariuki, Information and Communication Technologies CS Joe Mucheru, Energy Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge, Petroleum Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau and head of Presidential Delivery Unit Andrew Wakahiu.

REACTIONS

And given Kenyans’ prolific use of social media, they took to the internet to express their reactions.

“The pitfalls of relying on deep state to do your politics. Politics is about mobilization and spooks cannot address political rallies. All it took is one prank to scuttle Uhuru’s hare-brained plan to deploy government to do his politics. Tanga Tanga 3 - Kieleweke 0,” tweeted economist David Ndii.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria while speaking on NTV’s AM Live show on Tuesday, said he was the one who initiated the alleged meeting whose agenda was not as stated by the DP.

“This whole meeting of La Mada including the choice of the hotel, I’m the one who initiated it because I am the coordinator of development in our region. Let us believe the investigative agencies are going to tell us the truth, once they give us the truth it’ll be a turning point for this country,” said Mr Kuria.

'RECKLESS PATH'

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi warned that country is hurtling down a dangerous path.

“Country is going down a reckless path. Pray it does not acquire a life of its own. Ruto,” tweeted political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi.

“We are officially on autopilot,” tweeted Mr Ruto’s ally, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

Former Law Society of Kenya chairman and publisher Ahmednasir Abdullahi even called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to disband his Cabinet in wake of the claims.

“In light of the allegations made by Deputy President William Ruto that about four members of the Cabinet ... are planning to kill him, H.E Uhuru in my considered view must disband his Cabinet and start afresh…I don’t think this has precedent in our history,” said Mr Abdullahi on Twitter.

“I saw this letter a week ago. I never wanted to share because I thought this letter may be fake because I believe all CSs have direct line to Uhuru Kenyatta and no one can write such letters. The plot to kill William Ruto seemed farfetched to me,” said Abraham Mutai, who is a blogger.