By JOHN KAMAU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that he ordered the arrest of Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi for what he termed as carelessness in how he conducted himself upon returning from a Germany trip.

In an interview with a local vernacular radio station Tuesday morning, Mr Kenyatta said he hoped that the Kilifi County leader gets 10 years in jail for his negligence amid the Covid-19.

"I am the one who said that the Kilifi Deputy Governor should be arrested... I am praying that he gets 10 years," he said.

"How can a leader fly from Germany and start infecting people in Nairobi and Kilifi?" he wondered, adding that his position of power would not insulate him from the consequences of his actions.

BILLS

The president also said that bills incurred by people who get infected in the course of duty will be taken over by the government.

"Soon we shall have enough protective gear for all hospitals," he said.