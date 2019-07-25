In a cabinet mini-reshuffle on Wednesday, President Kenyatta appointed Mr Yatani, who is also the Labour CS, to replace Mr Henry Rotich, who is facing abuse of office charges.

On his part, Dr Muia said he will ensure funds are allocated to appropriate projects and never misappropriated.

By BRIAN OKINDA

Acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani Thursday said his main focus will be the implementation of the Big Four agenda.

Mr Yatani, who spoke as he was being introduced to the team he will be working with at the Treasury, pledged that they will perform their duties with dedication.

“There is certainly pressure at the moment. While it is still early to say what we will embark on straight away as we set out to work, implementation of the Big Four agenda remains key among what we want to accomplish,” said Mr Yatani, who was accompanied by his principal secretary, Dr Julius Monzi Muia.

The CS, who steered clear of the raging Punguza Mizigo debate, called for support from the public and other stakeholders.

“Emphasis will be put on delivery of projects in the Big Four agenda because for the past few days, that is what we have received enough briefing on. It is essentially what we will focus on even as other issues emerge,” he said.

Mr Yatani thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for the appointment and pledged that he will soon communicate his team’s plan and timelines.

