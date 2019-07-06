By JOEL MUINDE

The Inspector of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered an investigation into the death of prominent businessman and lawyer Karanja Kabage.

"We ask for patience and cooperation as we work to establish the probable cause of death," said a statement issued by the National Police Service on Saturday.

The police report said that Kabage was driving himself on the Southern bypass when "his vehicles veered to the wrong side of the road, slowed down and appeared to be making a U-turn before slightly hitting the pavement."

After the accident, police said Kabage requested two people who stopped to assist him, to take him to the hospital.

"A taxi driver stopped and joined another Goood Samaritan. The victim requested to be driven to Nairobi Hospital. The taxi driver took control of the Land Cruiser and drove the victim to Nairobi Hospital. They were accompanied to hospital by the Good Samaritan who drove in a second vehicle," the police report said.

But by the time he arrived in the hospital, police said, Kabage was unconscious and doctors' efforts to resuscitate him were futile.