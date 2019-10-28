By PSCU

Kenya is on the right path in its fight against corruption, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) director said on Monday, while praising President Uhuru Kenyatta for leading the way.

Mr Abebe Selassie, Director for African Departments, said the IMF is satisfied with the stable economic growth that averages between 5.5 and 6 percent as a result of fiscal reforms to ensure macroeconomic stability.

“Because of this, Kenya is a leading light in terms of economic reforms and growth in the region," he said at State House in Nairobi.

ECONOMY

During the meeting, the President and Mr Abebe discussed the relationship between Kenya and the Bretton Woods Institution and agreed on closer cooperation.

President Kenyatta thanked the IMF for the technical support it gives Kenya, saying the institution plays a key role in the economy's stability.

He said the government is committed to a stronger partnership with the IMF as it implements programmes geared towards uplifting the lives of Kenyans.

NEW REP

Mr Abebe introduced Mr Tobias Rasmussen, the new IMF Kenya Resident Representative.

Mr Rasmussen replaced Mr Jan Mikkelsen whose tenure ended on September 13.

President Kenyatta assured the IMF officials that his door will always be open for discussions that benefit the country.

“I look forward to working closely with you,” he told the incoming resident representative.

REPORT

Mr Abebe was in Kenya for the launch of IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook report for sub-Saharan Africa, whose theme is “Navigating Uncertainty”.

Present at the meeting were Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia and Geoffrey Mwau, the Senior Economic Advisor to the Treasury CS.