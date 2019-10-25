By HILLARY KIMUYU

By HARRY MISIKO

Detectives are investigating illuminati link to the murder of Machakos Catholic Priest Michael Maingi who was found buried in shallow grave in Embu County over a week ago.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says investigators have arrested another suspect over the murder of the church leader, and found filled registration forms and other material belonging to Secret Society Cult.

Forty-six-year-old Kavivya Mwangangi was arrested on Thursday at Kategi area in Mbeere, Embu County, in what DCI termed as “an intelligence-led operation”.

“… a filled application form (by him) to join Illuminatiam (sic) Cult in September 2018 was recovered at Mwangangi's rented house,” DCI said on Thursday.

“Also recovered at the house were blood stained clothes, mobile phone and Sim card where some money was received through M-Pesa from the late's phone the night he was murdered.”

COURT ORDER

The investigators said they also seized a notebook bearing “names and phone numbers of people suspected to be members of the Secret Society Cult”.

Mr Mwangangi was flushed out of his hide-out by security officers who locked him up as investigations into the murder continues.

The crime busters also believe Mr Michael Mutunga, another suspect who has allegedly confessed abducting, robbing and killing Father Maingi, belongs to the cult.

The illuminati claims came hours after DCI obtained court orders to lock up Mr Michael Mutunga at Kilimani Police Station in Nairobi for 10 days.

Corporal Julio Mutembei of DCI’s Special Crimes Prevention Unit obtained the orders before Principal Magistrate Helen Okwany.

Mr Mutembei told the court that Mr Mutunga had confessed to abducting and robbing the deceased cleric of his vehicle, registration KCQ 665S, and other valuables jointly with others not before court then killed him and dumped the body.

THE MURDER

The suspect was arrested while in possession of the car on October 15, 2019 after the priest was reported missing eight days earlier.

Mr Mutunga had actively communicated with Father Maingi before and up to when the cleric’s phone went off on October 12.

The detective said the suspect volunteered to take the detectives to the place where they had dumped Fr Maingi’s body at Mashamba, a seasonal river between Makima trading centre and Mathare market in Mbeere sub-County.

The suspect had also reportedly volunteered to give information that could help the SCPU arrest his accomplices, as contained in a sworn affidavit filed in court.

The detective said the suspect will also assist in recovering more items stolen from the deceased priest.

The priest disappeared from Thatha Parish in Machakos on October 8, 2019 only to be found dead in the mysterious murder that has left many Kenyans in shock.

His body was discovered on October 15, 2019, almost a week after he had been kidnapped from his Thatha Parish by gunmen.

The abductors slit the deceased’s throat and cut his body before burying him in a shallow grave on a riverbed in Embu County.

The men then daringly drove his vehicle up to Malindi and back to Nairobi, according to the police.