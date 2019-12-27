In just one day, four bodies were found in two locations in Kisii County.

The September killings sent senior police officers in the region into a panic as they unsuccessfully sought to find the people behind the spate of gruesome murders.

By NATION TEAM

Everyone is afraid to speak and, those who do, seek anonymity. Sungu Sungu, Kisii's terror gang, is mentioned in hushed tones. Its victims are considered social pariahs, and their relatives are too intimidated to speak.

TALES OF TERROR

The dreaded killer gang-cum-vigilante squad has had yet another year of mayhem and murders. The spate of killings has left the victims’ relatives living in mortal fear of being the next targets should they dare report to police.

The Nation sought out a family whose member was executed by the Sungu Sungu gang and, after convincing them that their names would not be revealed, they recounted tales of terror perpetrated by the gang that considers itself the “law enforcer” in Kisii.

Notably, the regular instruments of civil authority and law enforcement seem unable to do anything.

Those whose kin are executed choose to keep quiet and avoid the media lest they, too, face lynching. And neighbours treat them like outcasts.

During the interview in a secret location, the relatives, whose kin was killed some time in September, said they had to pay the vigilantes before they could bury their loved one.

PROTECTION FEE

“They killed our father, who was the breadwinner and, as if that was not enough, they demanded over Sh10,000 in order to allow us to bury him. They said he did not deserve to be buried, and that his body should have been left to wild animals,” said a son of the dead.

Relatives have to seek special clearance from the killers after the “funeral authority fee”.

“They said he was a criminal,” said the young man, adding, “my father was a devout Seventh Day Adventist member”.

So powerful is the group that even traders have to pay a “business protection fee.”

Woe unto you if you are a husband who picks up a quarrel with your wife.

'COMMUNITY POLICE'

“They come for you and convene a kangaroo court and cane you until you pass out,” said a villager whose relative was brutalised by the gang until he became impotent.

“They have offices near Gusii Stadium and at the Nyabera grounds. They handcuff their suspects and even detain them in small, unauthorised cells they have set up,” said a source who has been a victim of the gang.

The killings convinced security sources that the killer gang had regrouped and was on the loose.

Locals say the gang, which claims to be “community policing”, connives with the police to commit crimes.

'HANDS TIED'

An insider confided to the Nation that the gang has killed more people than the police have disclosed.

Police say there is nothing they can do about the gang, “Our hands are tied because we are small people in their view since they have the blessings of politicians. The best we can do is work with them,” a source said.

In a recent incident, the body of a middle-aged man was found on Gesarara road in Getare village by residents on their way to work.

Two other bodies were dumped in Nyambunua village, Kitutu Masaba constituency, about 12 kilometres from Kisii town, while in Getare, on the outskirts of Kisii town, another body was found in a ditch.

SELECTIVE

“We are asking the authorities to deploy more police officers in the affected areas and ensure law and order is observed even when dealing with suspected criminals,” Ms Teresa Nyang'au, a village elder at Getare market, said.

No suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings, but County Police Commander Martin Kibet said they were still investigating.