The new Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president has a full in-tray as he takes over.

Nelson Havi 's campaign mantra “A brave new bar, promising to restore LSK’s lost glory,” could just be what the society needed even as it struggles to return to its former glory.

There has been concerns of widespread graft among lawyers in the country and others are facing charges over criminal activities.

The society has also not been very active in keeping the State in check like it used to years ago.

Mr Havi's agenda is threefold, monitor legislation, defend the rule of law, and ensure constitutionalism.

Mr Havi was the only candidate for the presidency who had not served in the council, and his election points to a shift by lawyers in what they consider for one to earn their vote.

He won part of the support during campaigns in which he travelled to various parts of the country to address lawyers in town hall meetings and social events.

The advocate had launched an aggressive campaign by traversing across the country looking for votes from lawyers.

There were 10,764 lawyers with valid practice certificates as at December 31, 2019, all eligible to take part in the elections.

The LSK president seat has for a long time been dominated by male advocates.

The only woman to lead the LSK was Raychelle Omamo, the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary. She served as the council's chairperson from 2001 to 2003.

Mr Havi eyed the LSK presidency seat in 2017, but LSK disqualified him from vying because he had not practiced for the required minimum of 15 years since the date of admission, as required.