The High Court has dismissed a petition filed by activist Okiya Omtatah and MP Simon Mbugua challenging the use of Mzee Kenyatta portrait on the new currency notes.

Two of the three-judge bench, Justices Kimondo Kanyi and Arsenath Ongeri, said the case lacked merit.

According to the judges, although the portrait appears larger than the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on the bank notes, it forms part of the building's image.

However, Justice Anthony Mrima wrote a dissenting opinion.