By IBRAHIM ORUKO

As we usher in the New Year, leaders from different sectors mull over last year's events and share their views and expectations for 2020.

Hillary Mutyambai - Inspector-General of Police

"My expectation is to improve police performance and rid the country of the impression that police officers cannot change.

We can produce a police service that is people-centred. I will also be able to complete a number of police reforms particularly by improving our stations and upscaling the digitisation process of police services and records. Those two will create a big difference."

****

Kenneth Lusaka - Senate Speaker

"The year 2019 was a very difficult one that saw me making difficult decisions.

But, like they say, if you cannot withstand the heat in the kitchen, never aspire to be a cook. I hope that, as a nation, we can learn from the challenges of the ending year.

In the New Year, I look forward to a united and solid Senate ready to defend devolution and ensure that it achieves its mandate; to make the Senate even more visible and people friendly; to guard the gains of devolution and guard against clowing back the achievements."

****

Francis Atwoli - Cotu Secretary-General

"I wish workers and all Kenyans a happy and prosperous 2020. The economy performed badly in 2019 and it is our expectation that, in the New Year, the government will put in place mechanisms that will spur economic growth and provide an enabling environment for investors.

My expectation is that aside from creating employment, the mechanisms also improve terms and conditions of workers.

I am also confident that Kenyans will endorse BBI through either Parliament or a referendum and pave the way for the most peaceful elections in our history."

****

Nick Mwendwa - Football Kenya Federation President

"We qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and also won the Cecafa Women's Challenge Cup in Tanzania.

In the New Year, our timetable is packed with our U17, U20 national teams, Harambee Stars and Starlets all in action.

We have lots of exciting and competitive actions month by month. Our plan is to get football to the next level.

We will also delve deeper into the grassroots courtesy of our deals with (betting firms) Odibets and Betika.

****

Churchill Otieno - Editors’ Guild Chairman

"The just-ended year has been a tough one for the industry. Locally, companies have laid off journalists owing to dwindling revenues; regionally, the arrests of journalists and repression took a toll on the profession.

In the New Year, we expect turbulence but the various players are toughened. Newsroom innovation will be key in 2020.

Restoration of public confidence is crucial. I think the New Year holds a lot of potential for the industry. I look forward to a challenging but exciting year."

****

Victor Wanyama - Harambee Stars Captain

"It will be a busy year. We will, again, attempt to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also compete in the qualification matches for the 2022 World Cup.

I am encouraged by the young talent and we all have faith in coach Francis Kimanzi to drive the team to the next level."

****

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya - Chairman CoG

"The year 2019 has been very difficult for most Kenyans in economic terms. Things have been very hard because of the high cost of living.

This can be seen from the 2019 Christmas Day where there were no festivities. In my view, the focus for 2020 should to be fix the economy and further strengthen devolution."

****

Vivian Wambui -secular singer

"In 2020, I will do more than I did in 2019. I will be releasing more content; I will do more live performances and events to interact more with my fan base.

****

Andrew Amonde - National Sevens Rugby captain

"We have another chance to play at the Olympics and plan to produce the results in Tokyo.