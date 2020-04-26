By JOSEPH WANGUI

An ex-inmate has lost a claim of Sh45 million against the government for compulsory acquisition of his land when he was in prison, part of which was used to construct the Southern Bypass.

Wangai Gacheru was dealt a blow after Justice Lucy Gacheru of the Thika Environment and Lands Court said his petition was not only time barred, but also an abuse of the court process and an afterthought.

The two plots that Mr Wangai was laying claim to were acquired by the Ministry of Roads in 1972, during the proposed realignment for Dagoreti-Kikuyu, Wangige-Ndenderu road (Southern bypass).

At that time, Mr Wangai was serving a jail term at Shimo la Tewa Prison for an offence of robbery with violence.

Upon his release from prison in 1985, Mr Wangai found one plot utilisable by road construction. It had been excavated and left with steep sections and gulleys.

However, the court found that he had failed to provide evidence that he did anything to agitate for his right to ownership of the land immediately after leaving prison.

In 2016, Mr Wangai wrote a demand letter to the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) and later made an inquiry to the office of the Ombudsman.

"From 1985 to 2016 was a period of over 30 years and the petitioner has not explained what prevented him from filing a petition then, or appealing under the Land Acquisition Act, Subsidiary Legislation. The petitioner decided to come to court after a decision to construct the Southern Bypass had been made," said Justice Gacheru.

She insisted that justice is a two way traffic and it must apply to both the petitioner and the respondents.

'DULY PAID'

On whether there was compulsory acquisition of Mr Wangai's plots and if so, whether the same was procedurally done, the evidence showed that one of the parcels (Muguga/Gitaru/T260) was already a road reserve.

Therefore the government could not compulsory acquire it.

But Mr Wangai had titles for both parcels - Muguga/Gitaru/T260 and Muguga/Gitaru/161. Further evidence indicated that though he claimed he had not been compensated, a sum of Sh2,205 was duly paid to his mother, Ms Kanyi Gacheru, as per his choice.

The petitioner did not avail any evidence to confirm that Ms Kanyi Gacheru was not his mother, with the court finding the money was paid to the petitioner's mother in two tranches of Sh62 for the road reserve plot and Sh2,143 for the genuine plot.

Justice Gacheru ruled that Mr Wangai had been wrongly issued with a title deed for the land in a road reserve and that is the reason why he was eligible for compensation of Sh62.

There was also an agreement dated May 24, 1972 indicating that the petitioner had consented to sell 0.46 acres to Milligan Company, which was a company acting on behalf of the Commissioner of Lands on the issue of the compensation of compulsorily acquired lands.

Through Mboya Wangong’u & Company Advocates, the ex-inmate contended that upon release from prison, he misplaced the title deed for L.R. Muguga/Gitaru/T.260, but was re-issued with a new one upon following due process.

He urged the court to order that he be compensated as per the valuation report prepared by Amazon Valuers Limited, being Sh15 million for one plot (the road reserve land registered as L.R T.260) and Sh30 million for L.R 161.

SITE VISIT

On March 3, 2015, Mr Wangai engaged an advocate who wrote to the Kenya National Highway Authority (Kenha). The Authority wrote back inviting him and surveyors for a site visit.

That was when the land was surveyed and the surveyor, a Mr Munene, placed beacons on the said plot but failed to share with Mr Wangai the report.

Thereafter, he lodged a complaint with the Ombudsman, who wrote to Kenha vide a letter dated January 18, 2016. By a letter dated June 15, 2016, the Authority responded to the Ombudsman and attached various documentation.

Upon perusal of the documents provided by Kenha, Mr Wangai established that the Authority stated Muguga/Gitaru/T.260 was among the gazetted plots earmarked for acquisition and compensation.

He was also listed among the people whose plots were acquired, and were thereby paid and moved to other places upon compensation, yet he was not among them.

Mr Wangai disputed the various references to his compensation on grounds that the thumbprint on the documents were not his and that he never consented to the alienation of his land while in prison.

It was his contention that the letters dated September 20 and December 24, 1972 were internal communications and that he was never involved.

Further, that upon release from prison he obtained a document dated May 24, 1972 alleging that he had agreed to cede 0.46 acres of Muguga/Gitaru/161 for the construction of the now existing road.

Kenha, through Mr Thomas Gacoki, Deputy Director Survey Department, averred that the petitioner did not have any legal interest over the suit properties.

He also argued that Mr Wangai had a bad title over one parcel as the land had been alienated as a road reserve since the early 1970s and should never have been allocated to an individual.

The Attorney General on his part said the orders sought by the petitioner were not tenable.

The court heard that the compensation was paid pursuant to the petitioner's own declaration through the Superintendent of Prisons at Shimo la Tewa Prisons, on August 21, 1972.