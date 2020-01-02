Interesting court cases to watch this year

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The trial of four governors and former senior government officials, among them former Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, managing directors and heads of parastatals, will take shape this year as the prosecution seeks to prove corruption charges against them.

The governors facing graft-related charges are Nairobi’s Mike Sonko, Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu).

The case against Mr Sonko is set to be mentioned on January 15, although the county boss has challenged the decision to bar him from accessing his office.

The case against Mr Ojaamong resumes on January 22, with his defence team expected to cross-examine the last witness; while the trial of Mr Waititu is expected to start on January 28.

The trial of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero resumes on January 27.

MURDER CASE

Other ex-senior officials facing such charges are former Cabinet secretaries Henry Rotich (Treasury), Hassan Wario (Sports), former Principal secretaries Kamau Thugge (Treasury), Lillian Omollo (Youth and Gender), Richard Lesiyampe (Agriculture), Sammy Itemere (Broadcasting) and Richard Ekai (Sports).

Dr Wario and his co-accused have been placed on the defence and the hearing starts on February 3.

Other interesting cases to watch include the trial of Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who has been charged together with Mr Caspal Obiero and Mr Michael Oyamo with the murder of Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby.

The trial of Ms Sarah Wairimu and Mr Peter Karanja, who have denied murdering Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen, is also pending in court.

Ms Wairimu has equally filed a case before the Family Division of the High Court as she fights over the property she co-owned with her Cohen.

KPC SAGA

The trial of four administration police officers and an informer accused of murdering human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri will resume in February 24.

The prosecution is expected to call the last five witnesses and conclude their part.

Other trials to watch are that of former National Land Commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri, former Kenya Railways boss Atanas Maina and those of former MDs Joe Sang (Kenya Pipeline Company), Dr Ben Chumo and Ken Tarus (Kenya Power).

Mr Lenolkulal together with 10 other officials in his administration and a businessman are charged with fraudulent payment of Sh84.6 million to a company associated with the county boss.

Mr Ojaamong and four county officials have been charged with the loss of Sh8 million belonging to the devolved unit.

MWANGI ON DEFENCE

Dr Kidero has been charged, together with former chief officers in his administration, with graft and abuse of office charges.

Others charged with him are former county secretary Lilian Ndegwa, former chief finance officer Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, former finance and planning CEC Gregory Mwakanongo, former accounting head Stephen Ogago Osiro, former acting chief finance officer Luke Mugo and former acting head of Treasury Maurice Ochieng Okere.

Other facing charges are Mr John Githua and Grace Njeri of Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd.